Teleperformance is Now Great Place to Work® Certified in 72 Countries

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced that its operations in a company-record 72 countries have received Great Place to Work® certifications, up eight countries from 2022. With this achievement, Teleperformance has increased its number of Great Place to Work®-certified countries three years in a row. Now over 99% of its 410,000 global employees work a in Great Place to Work®-certified location.

Teleperformance received one of the highest Trust Index scores among companies with more than 100,000 employees globally

Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, commented: "Teleperformance has worked diligently to establish a great worldwide workplace culture. The results from confidential and independent feedback from over 220,000 of Teleperformance employees have shown that Teleperformance clearly cares about its people. Gaining the trust and credibility of hundreds of thousands of employees around the globe is no easy task, and it cannot be accomplished without a strong management commitment and constant attention to the welfare of its employees. It is a real pleasure to congratulate Teleperformance on this outstanding global Great Place to Work® accomplishment for 2023."

More than 220,000 Teleperformance employees participated in the annual survey, directly rating their employer on fairness, credibility, pride, respect, innovation, integrity, leadership behavior, and support. The number of employees confidentially rating Teleperformance as an employer set a new company record for Great Place to Work® survey participation, and underscores the company's priority of listening to its people to create an exceptional workplace. Teleperformance employees gave overwhelmingly positive feedback on the company's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; company culture; and the sense of pride it fosters in employee's professional accomplishments. In a critical independently assessed indicator of employer excellence, Teleperformance received a Trust Index score of 79 – one of the highest scores among companies with more than 100,000 employees globally.

"We are a strong, values-driven company with a top priority of caring for our people so they enjoy their workplace, deliver great results for our clients, and grow to their full potential," said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance Group. "We are encouraged and humbled by this feedback of more than 220,000 of our people that rated us so highly as a great employer. As the global leader in our industry, our goal is to perpetually be a great place to work and employer of choice everywhere we operate."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its annual certification program is based on a rigorous methodology and an independent employee feedback.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million. Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard, and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017. Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

