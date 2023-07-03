Mazda Reports June Sales Results

June Marks the Ninth Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 29,786 vehicles, an increase of 96.9 percent compared to June 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 183,783 vehicles; an increase of 28.7 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in June, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 96.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

(PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 5,219 vehicles in June, an increase of 27 percent compared to June 2022.

Sales Highlights

2 nd best June sales since 1995 with 29,786 vehicles sold.

Best-ever June sales of CX-50 with 3,532 vehicles sold.

Best-ever June sales of CX-30 with 6,612 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 5,539 vehicles, an increase of 123 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 34,525 vehicles; an increase of 109 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























June June YOY % % MTD

June June YOY % % MTD



2023 2022 Change DSR

2023 2022 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,745 865 217.3 % 217.3 %

15,127 14,855 1.8 % 1.8 %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,503 576 160.9 % 160.9 %

7682 6,046 27.1 % 27.1 %

Mazda 3 HB 1,242 289 329.8 % 329.8 %

7445 8,809 (15.5) % (15.5) %























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 334 (100.0) % (100.0) %























MX-5 Miata 866 131 561.1 % 561.1 %

5,513 2,799 97.0 % 97.0 %

MX-5 471 64 635.9 % 635.9 %

3013 972 210.0 % 210.0 %

MXR 395 67 489.6 % 489.6 %

2500 1,827 36.8 % 36.8 %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 6,612 4,733 39.7 % 39.7 %

38527 21,727 77.3 % 77.3 %

CX-5 12,861 6,654 93.3 % 93.3 %

80021 81,804 (2.2) % (2.2) %

CX-9 863 1,157 (25.4) % (25.4) %

17359 16,180 7.3 % 7.3 %

CX-50 3,532 1,566 125.5 % 125.5 %

21466 4,787 348.4 % 348.4 %

MX-30 16 23 (30.4) % (30.4) %

66 316 (79.1) % (79.1) %

C90 1,529 0 - -

4188 0 - -

C9P 762 0 - -

1516 0 - -

CARS 3,611 996 262.6 % 262.6 %

20,640 17,988 14.7 % 14.7 %

TRUCKS 26,175 14,133 85.2 % 85.2 %

163,143 124,814 30.7 % 30.7 %























TOTAL 29,786 15,129 96.9 % 96.9 %

183,783 142,802 28.7 % 28.7 %













































*Selling Days 26 26





152 152





























Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations