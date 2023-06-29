QVC and HSN Launch Livestream Video Shopping Experiences on Amazon Freevee

vCommerce leader Qurate Retail Group expands reach launching QVC and HSN linear channels and The Big Dish FAST channel on Amazon Freevee

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail Group, a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, today announced the launch of QVC and HSN linear channels on Amazon Freevee. QVC and HSN are the first and only livestream shopping channels on the service. In addition to QVC and HSN, Qurate Retail Group will be launching The Big Dish, its first FAST Channel. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

(PRNewsfoto/QVC, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

QVC and HSN will offer Freevee customers approximately 40 hours a day of live vCommerce programming across both channels, featuring premier brands and fresh new products presented by celebrities, influencers and other interesting personalities. This includes popular shows such as QVC's "In the Kitchen with David" and HSN's "Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic."

Additionally, Qurate Retail Group is bringing its first FAST channel, The Big Dish, to Freevee. The Big Dish currently features a fun mix of pre-recorded culinary programming from QVC and QVC2. This summer, The Big Dish will expand to also feature HSN culinary content and original culinary shows from the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming app. While QVC's and HSN's linear channels already exist on multiple FAST services, The Big Dish is Qurate Retail's first foray into an ad-supported channel with a narrow focus on a specific interest area, which is the most popular channel format on FAST.

"By launching our QVC and HSN linear channels on Freevee, we're bringing these viewers two distinct entertaining and engaging live shopping experiences," said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group. "The Big Dish adds a more focused video shopping experience for culinary fans and foodies. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into our content and shopping experiences on Freevee."

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported (FAST) channels, available anytime, for free. All FAST channels available on Freevee can be accessed through the Freevee app, as well as within Fire TV and Prime Video.

This launch reflects Qurate Retail Group's strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 15 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services. QVC and HSN also reach more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S. via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience and reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.

About QVC and HSN

QVC and HSN are world leaders in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.

QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC engages millions of shoppers via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded 45+ years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qurate Retail Group