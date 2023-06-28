LOVETT INC., PORTLAND, OREGON ACQUIRES FAYETTE AC & SHEET METAL LAKE HAVASU, ARIZONA

Lovett Expands Service Offering and Geographic Reach with Acquisition of Fayette AC & Sheet Metal.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovett, the leading construction services provider in Portland, Oregon, specializing in plumbing, drain cleaning, directional drilling, excavation, stormwater management, and mitigation solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Fayette AC & Sheet Metal, a reputable hvac and custom sheet metal fabrication company serving the lake Havasu City area for over 23 years.

Gary Cosmer, CEO and Partner of Lovett, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "The addition of Fayette AC & Sheet Metal marks a significant step towards achieving our strategic objectives of expanding our service offering and extending our geographic reach. Fayette aligns perfectly with our company culture and our commitment to delivering five-star service."

Dale Lovett, Chairman and Founder of Lovett, also shared his excitement, stating, "Expanding beyond Oregon's southwest Washington area has always been a long-standing ambition of ours. Fayette AC & Sheet Metal presented an ideal opportunity for us to realize this dream. The owners of Fayette have been exceptional to work with and seamlessly integrate into the Lovett family of companies."

Mark Fayette and his wife, Diane, founders of Fayette AC & Sheet Metal, expressed their satisfaction with the sale, remarking, "The decision to sell our family business to Lovett was a perfect match for us. With over 26 years of business, we deeply appreciate the culture Lovett has painstakingly fostered. We eagerly look forward to collaborating with our new Lovett family."

Lovett's team of professionals, supported by strong leadership, ensured a seamless transition throughout the acquisition process. Mark Fayette emphasized their commitment to maintaining the high quality of service their local Havasu customers have come to expect, affirming, "The new Lovett team guarantees that our cherished community will continue to receive the exceptional service we have provided throughout the years."

Lovett remains dedicated to upholding their commitment to excellence and providing outstanding construction services to their expanding customer base.

