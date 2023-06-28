Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Partnership with PRIVATO Duty Free

MIAMI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear is pleased to announce a new retail partnership with PRIVATO Duty Free, a provider of travel luxury goods (formerly Bulldog Duty Free).

PRIVATO Duty Free (PRNewswire)

As part of the partnership, PRIVATO will be creating a Lucyd Eyewear retail showcase in seven of the company's airport-based locations, featuring a number of Lucyd styles and the company's new modular LCD retail display that acts as an always-on, automated salesperson for Lucyd Eyewear. We anticipate the complete roll-out in Q3 2023.

"Lucyd Eyewear makes an excellent product for travelers, since it allows you to hear music, audio content and notifications in an open-ear format, while maintaining full awareness. Additionally, the ability to use ChatGPT through Lucyd Eyewear via the Lucyd app provides powerful AI assistance with many travelers need, including real-time translations and the ability to learn about significant points of interest in any city worldwide. Any vacation or business trip can be made a bit more convenient and enjoyable with Lucyd Eyewear, and we are pleased to offer it through our new partner PRIVATO at several leading airports," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear.

"We are always seeking to bring our clients the latest innovations in travel goods and luxury retail. Lucyd smart eyewear is an exciting new product and new category of sunglasses that we think our customers will love to use," said Marco Arilli, Managing Director of PRIVATO Duty Free.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®,, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

About PRIVATO Duty Free

PRIVATO was founded by Marco Aurilli, a 30-year veteran of the duty free and retail industry. Its mission is to take the duty free and travel retail industry to a higher level by using the latest technologies to enhance consumer experiences. Privato provides services to the private jet-focused duty free network and has brought a refreshed and vibrant shopping experience to this industry. Privato Duty Free is a DBA of Bulldog Duty Free. Visit privatodutyfree.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

