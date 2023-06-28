DISH Business Revolutionizes the Hotelier and Guest Experience with the Debut of OnStream®

Now available in select hotels, OnStream® streamlines hotel operations and extends the guest journey beyond in-room entertainment technology.

New hospitality technology offers simplified, customizable interface across personal devices and in-room TV.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DISH Business debuted OnStream®, a unique Platform as a Service (PaaS) that delivers content to TV screens, displays and mobile devices to power custom digital experiences for hotel management, staff and guests. With an intuitive, fully customizable user interface, OnStream makes it easy for hoteliers to seamlessly build and deploy the technology across their properties.

Currently, hotels are facing a staffing shortage¹ and according to the 2022 Lodging Technology Study, 50% of respondents reported that guests increasingly prefer digital service solutions over staff encounters.² OnStream will offer numerous features through TV screens, including seamless access to streaming and linear TV content, a streamlined departure with digital check-out and menus for onsite dining options. Guests will be able to easily request linens, housekeeping, room service and other amenities right from their TV.

"As the hospitality industry evolves, DISH Business is committed to staying ahead of the curve. Travelers increasingly expect to have access to entertainment and the technological comforts of home while on the go," said Kris Singleton, SVP, DISH Commercial Business. "OnStream provides guests with an experience while offering hotels the opportunity to stand out from competitors."

DISH Business' cutting-edge technology connects TVs to the hotel's back-end systems, including property management systems (PMS), allowing hotels to power convenient self-service actions. Hotels will have the opportunity to unlock new revenue streams with on-screen advertising for property-centric dining, shopping, spas, special events, casinos and more. Additionally, OnStream will soon tap into loyalty data to personalize guest offers, allowing hoteliers to elevate services for the next generation of guests.

OnStream delivers premium viewing and puts the guest in control—anywhere on the property. With features such as native casting, built-in third-party streaming apps, and cross-channel search, OnStream makes it easy to find live, streaming, and on-demand content across in-room TVs and personal devices.

This exclusive technology is now available for hotels aiming to advance hotel operations and deliver efficient digital interactions. With OnStream, DISH Business is paving the way for hospitality tech and providing hoteliers and guests with the new, preferred way to interact with their valued guests.

For more information about OnStream® visit https://info.dishbusiness.com/onstream.

About DISH Business

DISH Business, an organization within DISH Network Corporation, provides television and internet solutions to commercial properties, including hotels, restaurants, bars, multifamily communities, office and retail lobbies, senior living communities and in-flight entertainment. DISH Business revolutionized commercial entertainment solutions with the award-winning SMARTBOX® and SMARTBOX 2®, video distribution platforms that deliver content across properties of all sizes. Powered by SMARTBOX technology, the EVOLVE® set-back box integrates streaming apps with live linear DISH programming, transforming hotel in-room entertainment. OnStream ® is DISH Business' newest customizable hospitality solution that delivers content to screens, powering the hotelier and customer experience. Visit dish.com/business.

