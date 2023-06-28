The 133rd Canton Fair's Offline Exhibition Ends on a High Note, Demonstrating Resilience of China's Foreign Trade

GUANGZHOU, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 133rd Canton Fair's offline exhibition has drawn to a close, marking a significant milestone in the return to normalcy after the pandemic. With an active attendance of overseas buyers, numerous new product launches and better-than-expected export transactions achieved, the event has been hailed as a triumph. After that, the online platform of the 133rd Canton Fair continues to operate normally.

"Through its efficient, safe, digital, and green operations, the 133rd Canton Fair has successfully served as a positive force in promoting stable foreign trade scale and structure, all-round opening up, and the creation of a new development pattern," said Xu Bing, spokesperson and Deputy Director General of the China Foreign Trade Centre.

The 133rd Canton Fair witnessed a remarkable turnout of international buyers from 229 countries and regions, with 129,006 attendees from 213 countries and regions who attended offline. The Fair welcomed a diverse range of 55 industrial and commercial organizations, such as the prestigious Malaysia-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, CCI France Chine, and China Chamber of Commerce & Technology Mexico. Over 100 leading multinational companies, including Wal-Mart from the United States, Auchan from France, Metro from Germany, organized buyers to attend the Fair. The Fair's online platform saw a surging attendance of 390,574 overseas buyers.

Exhibitors at this year's event uploaded a staggering 3.07 million exhibits, including over 800,000 new products, roughly 130,000 smart products, 500,000 green and low-carbon products, and more than 260,000 products with independent IPR. The Canton Fair, a resounding success, features over 300 debut events for the unveiling of new products. From high-end to intelligent, customized to branded, and green low-carbon goods, the Fair demonstrated China's manufacturing prowess and its commitment to excellence. Global buyers are impressed with the vast array of products on display, which highlighted China's resilience and vitality in foreign trade. It's clear that China's leading manufacturers are out in full force, showcasing the latest and greatest in creativity and ingenuity.

The export transactions closed at the 133rd Canton Fair onsite reached 21.69 billion USD, an achievement better than expected. In addition, many buyers have also appointed factory visits and expected to reach more cooperation in the future.

