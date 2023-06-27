Paul Ricci Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Best Egg to Drive Continued Growth and Innovation

Bobby Ritterbeck Named President, Andrew Deringer Named Chief Financial Officer as Part of Leadership Transition

WILMINGTON, Del., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, Inc. today announced the appointment of Paul Ricci as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, following the resignation of Jeffrey Meiler. Ricci, who was the founding Chief Financial Officer for the company, brings a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of the organization, and a proven track record of leadership and strategic vision.

As the company's new CEO, Ricci will lead Best Egg into an exciting new chapter, leading strategic growth and innovation. He has an intimate knowledge of Best Egg's operations, having been one of the earliest leaders of the business and an integral contributor to the company's growth and the establishment of its award-winning company culture. The Board and management team are fully supportive of Ricci's ability to build upon the foundation laid by his predecessor and drive the company's strategic plans forward.

Jack Klinck, Executive Chair of Best Egg's Board of Directors, expressed his utmost support for the appointment, stating, "With his deep understanding of the Best Egg business cultivated through his tenure as CFO, Paul has proven himself to be an exceptional leader. He has played a vital role in the company's success, driving continued growth and fostering its award-winning culture. The Board is confident that Paul will seamlessly transition into his new role and lead Best Egg to a future filled with success."

"I am honored and excited to be appointed Chief Executive Officer for Best Egg," said Ricci. "Together, with our exceptional team, we will capitalize on opportunities, exceed customer expectations, and drive sustained growth for the company."

As part of Best Egg's leadership transition, Bobby Ritterbeck has been named President and Andrew Deringer has been named Chief Financial Officer. Ritterbeck and Deringer bring significant leadership experience to their respective roles and will continue to contribute to the company's financial growth and stability in their new positions.

These important management changes reflect Best Egg's commitment to maintaining its trajectory of growth and success. The company's performance remains strong and stable, and no anticipated material changes will result from these appointments.

Klinck added, "The Board appreciates Jeffrey Meiler's exceptional leadership in building a high-performing company and fostering a strong organizational culture. His decision to resign was difficult, but ultimately driven by his belief that it was in his and the company's best interest to hand over the reins to the leadership team to guide Best Egg into its next phase of growth."

About Paul Ricci

Paul Ricci joined Best Egg in 2014 and has served as the company's Chief Financial Officer twice, from 2014 to 2017 and since 2020. He has more than 20 years of experience in financial services and direct-to-consumer marketing, and he has held a variety of finance and leadership positions at growth companies in the financial industry. Paul holds a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University and an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from Drexel University.

About Best Egg

Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loan, credit card, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

