EOS Hospitality Appoints Simon Mais as Chief Executive Officer and Mark Keiser as President

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Hospitality is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Mais as Chief Executive Officer and Mark Keiser as President & Chief Development Officer. In these new roles, Mais and Keiser will continue to define EOS Hospitality's strategic direction, manage overall operations, and not only expand but diversify the company's portfolio of unique and first-in-class assets. Veterans of the hospitality industry, Mais and Keiser have more than fifty years of combined experience in development, operations and management. Founded in 2017, EOS' rapid growth can be greatly attributed to Mais and Keiser, with the company more than doubling in size every year since 2019. EOS currently operates a portfolio of 50 hotels with more than 7,000 keys, making it one of the fastest growing hotel companies in the U.S.

"I am proud to announce Simon Mais as CEO and Mark Keiser as President of EOS Hospitality," said Jonathan Wang, Founder and President of EOS Investors, LLC. "One of my greatest joys in founding the company is that we continue to attract kind and curious people who are dedicated to creating exceptional experiences for our guests, careers for our team, and returns for our investors. So while Simon and Mark's elevation is in part a recognition of their accomplishments and of the growth of this platform under their leadership, it is also a testament to their character and to the people they've attracted within the company and across the industry. Both of them routinely go above and beyond what's expected to solve problems, provide mentorship and meaning – for the team and for our guests. I am excited to see them leading the charge and look forward to supporting them on the next phase of this journey."

Simon Mais most recently oversaw EOS's owned and managed hotels as Chief Operating Officer of EOS Hospitality. He possesses almost 30 years of hospitality industry experience, including over 17 years of experience as a General Manager, Managing Director and Vice President of Asset Management. Mr. Mais served as the General Manager for the Loews Regency NYC and Vice President of Asset Management for Northwood Investors' hotel portfolio. He previously held roles as General Manager at a variety of branded and independent hotels: Revere (Boston), Hudson (NYC), Clift (San Francisco), Le Meridien San Francisco, Hilton Mission Valley, and the Marriott Vanderbilt.

Mark Keiser was most recently Chief Development Officer of EOS Hospitality, where he was responsible for growing the company's platform via strategic partnerships and the expansion of its third-party management business for select owners of hotel and resort properties. Previously, he was Chief Development Officer at SH Hotels & Resorts, where he oversaw the global growth of 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels and Treehouse Hotels. While there, Mark Keiser led the expansion from 4 hotels in the pipeline in 2015 to 9 open hotels and 23 additional hotels in the pipeline in 2021. Prior to this, Keiser was Vice President of Development at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. where he was responsible for managed and franchise development of Starwood's brands in North America. He also held the roles of Manager of Corporate Finance & Real Estate Development at Wyndham Hotels and General Manager of HomeGate Studios & Suites NW Austin with Prime Hospitality.

Simon Mais resides in Connecticut with his wife and two children. Mark Keiser resides in New York City with his wife and daughter.

About EOS Hospitality

EOS Hospitality is a full-service hotel management company that specializes in operating luxury urban hotels and beach resorts in drive-to destinations. Founded in 2017, EOS has grown at a rapid pace, more than doubling in size every year since 2019. Starting with one hotel in 2017 (Hamilton Hotel in D.C.), the company now operates a portfolio of 50 hotels with more than 7,000 keys, making the group one of the fastest growing hotel companies in the U.S. www.eoshospitality.com

