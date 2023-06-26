University of Cape Town Joins Global edX Partner Network with Launch of New Courses and Professional Certificate Programs

Globally ranked institution expands online learning opportunities in business, education, health care, law, and more

CAPE TOWN, South Africa and LANHAM, Md., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX , a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that the University of Cape Town (UCT), Africa's leading university, is the newest member of the global edX partner network, joining hundreds of universities and institutions in expanding access to the world's best education. Additionally, UCT is partnering with edX to create 15 new courses and five new professional certificate programs, with more content launching throughout 2023.

UCT has been at the forefront of online education for the past 15 years and has worked closely with 2U since 2007 to develop over 80 online executive education courses that have been taken by 120K+ students . UCT's partnership with edX will further strengthen the University's online footprint, allowing it to continue providing transformative educational opportunities to more people worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be joining the edX global community of universities," said Professor Harsha Kathard, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Teaching and Learning at the University of Cape Town. "Our partnership with 2U revolutionized the way we deliver education, bringing UCT's unique blend of academic excellence and social consciousness online. As we further our commitment to making our diverse areas of expertise accessible to all, our partnership with edX opens an exciting new avenue for this mission. We're particularly enthusiastic about the opportunity to enrich the edX platform with a breadth of courses and specialized knowledge highlighting the diverse aspects of Africa as a continent."

UCT's full portfolio of online program offerings developed with 2U encompasses a wide range of disciplines, including finance, investment, technology, business leadership, marketing, project management, and engineering the built environment, among others.

"UCT, as one of our most significant executive education partners, is a pivotal addition to the edX community," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "Our partnership not only underscores edX and UCT's shared commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education to learners across the globe, but also plays a critical role in bridging the skills gap for people in South Africa. UCT's expertise in African-centered content enriches our platform and brings invaluable diversity to our learning community."

For more information and to enroll in courses, visit www.edx.org/school/uct .

About the University of Cape Town:

Founded in 1829, University of Cape Town has a proud tradition of academic excellence and effecting social change and development through its pioneering scholarship, faculty, and students. UCT's reputation for excellence is underpinned by its distinctive research, led by its distinguished faculty, many of whom are leaders in their field.

About edX:

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 76 million people worldwide with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

