Milan Laser Hair Removal Opens 300th Location

The nation's largest laser hair removal company expands to Florida.

OMAHA, Neb., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser hair removal giant Milan Laser Hair Removal is celebrating another milestone. The Omaha-based company now has 300 locations nationwide, further solidifying its position as the nation's number one laser hair removal provider.

Palm Coast, FL, marks the 300th clinic for Milan Laser. Other Florida clinics include locations in Orlando, Port St. Lucie, Gainesville, Tallahassee, Vero Beach, Tampa, Clearwater, and Jacksonville, all of which opened in 2023.

"Florida is a critical area for us, as we continuously see demand and interest from clients," said Dr. Shikhar Saxena, co-founder and CEO of Milan Laser. "We've been asked for years when we're going to bring Milan to Florida, and we're so excited to expand. It's even more incredible that this marks our 300th location!"

Milan Laser's expansion plan is driven by consumer demand for a safe, effective laser hair removal provider in metropolitan areas. Currently, Milan's 300 clinics are coast-to-coast in the United States, from Maine to Arizona and Florida to Washington State.

"We're so proud and excited to continue to grow our team and become part of the communities in Florida," said Carrece Purnell-Scott, COO of Milan Laser. "Hitting a huge milestone with 300 clinics nationwide is a testament to the growing demand in the aesthetics industry as well as the innovation, drive, and talent of the Milan team."

The Palm Coast clinic opened on June 19, 2023.

To learn more about Milan Laser Hair Removal, visit www.milanlaser.com .

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. Milan Laser is a premier employer with 300 locations in 31 states and 1,700+ employees nationally. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 50,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and highly trained medical professionals perform all treatments. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com .

