NetVirta, Global Smartphone Fit Technology Leader, Celebrates 10 Years Providing Best-in-Class Sizing Accuracy for Medical, Apparel and Footwear

NetVirta's Verifyt 3D scanning app captures exact body shape to achieve 88%+ size recommendation accuracy; algorithm trained by over 375 million body data points

BOSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetVirta , the world's leading fit technology provider for medical, fashion retail and sports equipment brands, proudly celebrates a decade of pioneering revolutionary sizing solutions. Combining all partnerships, NetVirta's algorithm has been trained on over 375 million data points to date. NetVirta works with iconic global brands including Victoria's Secret, IMOTANA, Orthomerica, Riddell, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/NetVirta) (PRNewswire)

Since its origins at MIT, NetVirta created the world's only FDA-cleared 3D body scanning app for medical professionals in 2013, helping thousands of physicians in 15 countries scan patients to create custom-fit orthotics and prosthetics every year.

In 2019, NetVirta released its consumer-facing app Verifyt® to help apparel and footwear brands provide personalized size recommendations. Predicated upon NetVirta's proven 3D body scanning app for medical professionals, the Verifyt app is the only smartphone solution capable of precision 3D scanning the body, feet, and head without special IR/LIDAR cameras, making it compatible with nearly all smartphones.

Consumers scan themselves from the comfort of home, a quick and easy process that takes less than 3 mins from start to finish, generating accurate size recommendations using customers' unique and complete body shape.

Riddell , renowned sports equipment manufacturer, has prioritized athlete safety by utilizing Verifyt's head scanning app to create custom-fit football helmets since 2019. Verifyt technology provides Riddell with a highly accurate, fast, and cost-effective solution to the helmet fitting process, and powers their Precision-Fit helmets.

"NetVirta's Verifyt platform has allowed us to reimagine the football helmet fitting process, providing an elite-level experience for players at all levels," noted Thad Ide, Senior VP of Research and Product Development of Riddell Inc.

Victoria's Secret , the leading intimates retailer in the United States, has trusted NetVirta to provide a best-in-class online sizing experience for their customers. Through this partnership, Victoria's Secret enhances its bra fitting experience, giving customers personalized size recommendations for optimum fit and comfort.

NetVirta is also working with IMOTANA (custom soccer cleats) and has significantly reduced their return rate. While the industry standard for online footwear brands is around 25%, IMOTANA maintains a return rate of just 5%.

"What started as an important solution for the medical industry has since become a groundbreaking sizing tool for apparel and footwear brands to help reduce returns" said CEO of NetVirta, Jeff Chen. "A reduction in returns means a smaller carbon footprint and better sustainability, which is one of the many ways we help brands future-proof their business."

About NetVirta:

NetVirta is the world's leading fit technology provider for medical, retail and sports equipment brands, helping customers order the right size with precision 3D body scanning. Since its origins at MIT in 2008, NetVirta has opened offices in Boston and Singapore and has created the world's only FDA-cleared scanning app, helping clinicians scan medical patients to create custom-fit orthotics and prosthetics. In 2019, NetVirta released Verifyt® to help apparel and footwear brands reduce returns and improve customer satisfaction and loyalty with personalized size recommendations. NetVirta works with some of the biggest names in retail, sporting equipment, and medical including Victoria's Secret, Riddell, Orthomerica, IMOTANA and Tecnica, among others. For more information, please visit www.netvirta.com .

