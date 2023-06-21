Aethlon Medical Announces Investigation of the Hemopurifier® for Use in Organ Transplantation

Research to Confirm the Hemopurifier's Ability to Remove Harmful Viruses and Exosomes From Harvested Organs

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced that it is investigating the use of its Hemopurifier® in the organ transplant market, in addition to its ongoing studies in cancer and COVID-19.

"Our objective is to confirm that the Hemopurifier, in our translational studies, when incorporated into a machine perfusion organ preservation circuit, can remove harmful viruses and exosomes from harvested organs," stated Charles J. Fisher, Jr., M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aethlon Medical. "We have previously demonstrated the removal of multiple viruses and exosomes from buffer solutions, in vitro, utilizing a or scaled-down version of our Hemopurifier. This process potentially may reduce complications following transplantation of the harvested organ, which can include viral infection, delayed graft function and rejection. We believe this new approach could be additive to existing technologies that currently are in place to increase the number of viable organs for transplant."

According to Precedence Research, the size of the global transplantation market is projected to hit approximately $33.7 billion by 2032, compared to $15.1 billion in 2022. Further, Precedence Research estimates that the global transplantation market is poised to expand at a compounded average growth rate of 8.36% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032. According to Precedence Research, rising demand for organ transplantation to treat organ failure and novel tissue transplantation products is the prime factor that is driving market growth.

In the United States, all organ transplant programs must be located in hospitals that have a Medicare provider agreement. The ultimate goal of Aethlon Medical's research in the transplantation area is to position the Hemopurifier as a beneficial and potentially transformative accessory element to existing or future organ perfusion systems that keep harvested organs in transplantable condition.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases.

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

