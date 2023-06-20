Genuine Marketing Group Inc. announces agreement with U.S. Tape & Label an International Innovative Labeling Solutions company

MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) has entered an agreement with U.S. Tape & Label to serve as the company's Label and ZPTAG™ production and design partner. With more than 70 years of custom label experience, U.S. Tape & Label has designed and produced labels and product tags for a variety of industries. All with unique packaging requirements. Centrally located in St. Louis, Missouri, USTL currently provides labels and tags for Beverage, Food, Consumer Goods, Health & Beauty, Automotive, Pharmaceutical and Cannabis companies, to name a few, both domestic and international.

GMG (PRNewswire)

As an official distributor of Label-Aire label applicators, another GMG partner, both USTL and Label-Aire Inc. will work together to seamlessly provide both tag production and tag application for GMG's proprietary product authentication system ZPTAG™. Whether integrating ZPTAG™ QR codes into the product label designs themselves or tagging existing packages and labels with a ZPTAG™, USTL will deliver an application design that complements the product size, shape, and material of GMG customer products.

The partnership also provides for USTL to serve as an extended sales arm for GMG offering ZPTAG™ authentication services to their existing customers and industry partners. Creating a more robust rollout opportunity and integration of ZPTAG™ into the consumer experience world-wide.

Doug Holtmeyer, U.S. Tape & Label VP stated, "USTL looks forward to the opportunity to be the single source provider for ZPTAG and tag application equipment. We are excited to be a part of this cutting-edge technology."

Genuine Marketing Group CEO Chuck Chastain also commented, "As a marketing company, GMG is tasked to not only focus on creative and innovative ways to connect our brand customers to their loyal consumers, but also to enhance their product's shelf appeal along with ZPTAG™ authentication. Tapping into USTL's creative design team as well as their industry experience and client roster will only make us more valuable and on target in the retail industry. We welcome their input and expertise as part of GMG's continued growth in the industry."

About U.S. Tape & Label:

U.S Tape & Label is a full-service label printing and application services company, providing labeling solutions that are as unique and specific as the products the labels are applied to. Through cutting-edge technology their team of in-house engineers collaborates with your production team to provide both digital and flexographic platforms to deliver a solution that's on brand, on budget and on time.

About Genuine Marketing Group Inc.:

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPTAG™. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain, ZPTAG™ authenticates products direct from the shopping aisle and at the point of purchase for the end user and consumer.

More information about U.S. Tape & Label can be found at https://ustl.com/

Contact: Don Allen

Vice President of Sales

Email: don.allen@ustl.com

Contact: Douglas Holtmeyer

VP – USTL/Manager Labeling Systems Group

Email: dough@ustl.com

More information about Genuine Marketing Group Inc. can be found at https://genuinemarketinggroup.com/

Contact: Greg Needham

Email: greg@genuinemarketinggroup.com

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

