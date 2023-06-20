Eviation Announces Order from Aerolease for up to 50 Alice All-Electric Commuter Aircraft

Eviation signs letter of intent with Aerolease, a U.S.-based leasing company focused on sustainable aviation

Under the deal announced at the 2023 Paris Air Show, Aerolease orders up to 50 Alice electric aircraft

Orders for Alice now valued over US$ 4 billion

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft , a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Aerolease , a leasing company based in Miami, U.S., has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for up to 50 commuter Alice aircraft. Aerolease is focused on sustainable aviation and will provide financing and leasing solutions for the Alice to a global customer base of operators.

The Eviation Alice is a nine-passenger electric aircraft – the only flight-proven all-electric commuter aircraft of its size. Built from a clean-sheet design around magniX's industry-leading electric propulsion system, Alice produces zero carbon emissions and features lower operating costs per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops – thereby providing the opportunity to activate more routes, improving the convenience of air travel.

"As we gather for the Paris Air Show, the aerospace industry is facing increasing pressure to turn sustainable solutions into reality," said Eddie Jaisaree, Vice President, Commercial Sales at Eviation. "The Alice aircraft meets the demand for zero-carbon technology that we are seeing from governments, regulators, and the public, while offering a more enjoyable flight experience and lower operating costs. Aerolease further demonstrates the commitment of leasing companies to revolutionize air travel and we are very pleased to receive this order."

"We work with major airlines around the world, and we know from many conversations that sustainability is a major concern," said Jep Thornton, Managing Partner of Aerolease. "New projects that address sustainability are key to our future strategy and we are excited to be working with Eviation to offer our global customers a zero-emissions solution that is good for the planet and provides an exciting means of opening up new regional routes."

"In the four years since the last edition of the Paris Air Show, Eviation has achieved the world-first test flight of the Alice, and secured over US$ 4 billion in orders," said Gregory Davis, CEO of Eviation. "Our aircraft has captured the hearts and minds of the marketplace with its beautiful design, low cost of operation and environmental credentials. The leasing community has an important part to play in creating a long-lasting future for our industry, and we are delighted to work with Aerolease, our latest leasing customer."

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, U.S., Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to delight operators and passengers with green, cost efficient and convenient regional transportation. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.com.

About Aerolease

Aerolease Aviation has been active in leasing and trading commercial aircraft since it was founded in 1986. To date, it has carried out hundreds of commercial aircraft transactions with customers around the world. Since its inception, Aerolease has made markets in the DC-8, A300B4, and 757, with a focus on Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion programs for these types. It operates as a privately held boutique firm with an industry-leading team that is responsive and creative in areas including marketing, sourcing, financial structuring, and technical management for commercial aircraft transactions. For more information, please visit www.aerolease.aero .

