The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Continues Global Sales And Marketing Mission Events with Hosted Tourism-Focused Events in California

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) continued its successful series of Global Sales and Marketing Missions with stops throughout California, 12 – 14 June where more than 300 guests were hosted. These events are meant to reengage tourism partners and boost visitor arrivals from the area.

The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation led a delegation of senior tourism officials, including Director General Latia Duncombe, to participate in a number of events that included meetings with key stakeholders and media from across the tourism industry, as well as culturally inspired evenings at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on 12 June, the Viceroy Santa Monica in Santa Monica on 13 June and The Westin South Coast Plaza in Cosa Mesa on 14 June.

Specifically, 44 national and local media received a taste of The Bahamas at Viceroy Santa Monica which featured Bahamian personalities such as Chef Kevyn Pratt and Mixologist Marv Cunningham. Guests were practically transported to The Bahamas via mouth-watering Bahamian-inspired bites with cocktails, music and an electrifying Junkanoo performance. A live Q+A panel highlighted The Bahamas' steadily growing tourism numbers, plans for future growth and innovation, the beauty and appeal of its 16 islands and the many reasons why The Bahamas is a sought-after destination.

The delegation also engaged in high-level meetings with leaders and industry partners from across the California business, cinema, arts and culture, and sports markets, with agencies such as the Los Angeles Mayor's Office, the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, Beverly Hills Convention & Visitors Bureau, the City of Costa Mesa Mayors Office, the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce, Travel Costa Mesa as well as the Sir Sidney Poitier ASU Film School, Amazon Film, Netflix and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister made a special live in-studio appearance at KCAL-TV in Los Angeles to further promote JetBlue's newly announced first-ever nonstop service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). The inaugural flight launches on 4 Nov. and will make it easier than ever for West Coast travellers to consider visiting The Bahamas for their next vacation.

"We've always had a fondness for and a connection with California; and therefore, we wanted to further this relationship and grow tourism in this marketplace," said DPM Cooper. "We want to use Los Angeles International Airport as a gateway to the Pacific Coast and a gateway to Asia, creating multi destination travel. This is an important prospect for Bahamas tourism."

The DPM added, "While we are promoting tourism, we have also promoted the development of new industries, as well as, aviation and investments. We had some very interesting meetings on the development of TV and movie products. Regarding these specific talks, we discussed collaborative ways to encourage new professionals in the sector, training, internship, and scholarship opportunities, all with the goal of advancing the overall film industry for The Bahamas."

DG Duncombe echoed the significance of the missions and gave further insight on the future of Bahamas tourism in the Golden State.

"The islands of The Bahamas consider California to be a vital market, offering an ideal visitor profile, and we are thrilled by the immense possibilities it holds," expressed Director General Duncombe.

"In addition, our excitement grows as we anticipate the upcoming launch of a Bahamas Tourist Office in Los Angeles. With a dedicated and enthusiastic team, we aim to actively promote our destination and continuously attract a growing number of visitors to the destination."

The "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Missions will return in late summer and fall 2023 with stops in Atlanta, Georgia and the United Kingdom.

Travellers who book their 2023 Bahamas vacation can expect year-long celebrations, events and festivities as the destination commemorates a golden jubilee milestone of 50 years of independence. Highlights from the upcoming 50th independence celebrations include the National Family Island Sailing Regatta; the 50th on Bay Street Festival, an exciting street festival showcasing Bahamian art, cuisine, performances and more; Bahama Rock, a celebration of Bahamian music, and much more.

