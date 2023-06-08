VINA Prebiotic Soda Launches Nationwide At Sprouts Farmers Market with Two Exclusive New Flavors

The organic beverage makes soda both a fun and smart choice with ingredients that benefit the brain-gut connection. Vina is now available on shelves at over Sprouts 390 stores across the country.

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HERE Studio is pleased to announce an expansion of VINA' s reach through a national rollout with Sprouts Farmers Markets. This launch includes two new exclusive flavors: Dr. Spice , a playful take on spiced cola and Peach Pop , a fruity but refreshing spin on soda featuring the popular summer stone fruit. Both new flavors are part of a new caffeinated collection, which feature 40mg of Clean Caffeine. The Clean Caffeine is sourced from yerba mate extract and green coffee beans and promises the gentle focused buzz of caffeine without the steep crash associated with more traditional sources.

This is in league with the company's dedication to crafting smarter and healthier alternatives to traditional soft drinks that are too often loaded with sugar, empty calories and vague additives. VINA has long been a proponent of recalibrating the soda category to include tasty options that allow for Smart Swaps in diet and lifestyle with particular focus on the brain-gut connection, which operate in a symbiotic relationship within the human body, maintaining optimal health of the countless neurotransmitters responsible for wellness.

The roll-out will cover all 393 Sprouts locations nationwide, spanning 23 states. "We're really excited to see VINA take off in such a way," says Founder Alex Matthews. "When we started this company, we knew there was a space for beverages that actually did something, added something beneficial. We challenged ourselves to create an alternative that wasn't only better for you, but tasted amazing too. Our focus has always been to create a product that could appeal to the masses and make smart swaps easier, more of a no-brainer."

Two additional flavors are available at the retailer; Pomegranate and Cherry Pop , and all four will retail at stores for $2.49 with a special introductory promo of 2 for $4 running through the end of June 2023.

VINA's full lineup also includes 3 more flavors: Grapefruit, Lime Lemon, and Ginger Fizz which are available online at www.drinkvina.com , as well as through select regional retailers like Whole Foods, Foxtrot Market, Mothers Market, Central Market, and Erewhon. All 7 flavors are less than 50 calories, prebiotic, certified organic, contain the brain-gut boosting trace minerals and plant fiber, gluten-free, vegan, and 9 grams of sugar or less. All VINA flavors are also stevia-free. For more information, please visit drinkvina.com and follow on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT VINA

VINA Prebiotic Soda, located in the heart of Los Angeles, started with a vision: to make soda smart. Brought to you by HERE Studio , the kaleidoscope of colors on VINA's cans house an all-access pass to an essential blend of prebiotics, trace minerals, plant fiber and organic ingredients expertly crafted to make you feel brilliant from brain to belly. VINA was originally founded in 2017 as a premium sparkling apple cider vinegar beverage. VINA has preserved the core of our prebiotic ACV origins, but has also evolved their formula with ever more multifaceted ingredients and an approachable flavor profile to create a smart soda with refreshing, delicious flavor and hyperfunctional benefits in support of the brain-gut connection.

