Otis Unveils Connected Gen3 Core™ Elevator for North America

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: OTIS), today introduces the Gen3 Core elevator, the newest member of the Gen3™ family of digitally native elevators, designed specifically for North America's growing two-to-six story building segment.

"The Gen3 Core elevator is a game-changer, providing customers an affordable, sustainable product that brings passenger comfort and the benefits of digital connectivity and predictive services to the low-rise segment," said Otis Americas President Jim Cramer. "We're excited to bring this elevator to market now, as the growth of metro cities fuels the need for two-to-six story buildings."

Built off the proven design and flat-belt technology of Otis' Gen2® family of elevators, which provide smooth, quiet rides, safety, durability and energy-efficiency, the Gen3 Core is equipped with the Otis ONE™ IoT platform, along with a suite of connected products such as Otis eView™ in-cab screens and customer options for Application Programming Interface (API) integration into tenant apps and other smart building systems. The platform also features enhanced aesthetics and health products such as cab air purifiers and UVC lights.

The Gen3 Core will be certified with an Environmental Product Declaration and be manufactured at Otis' North American Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Florence, S.C.

American Institute of Architects (AIA) annual conference attendees invited to see elevator in-person at Booth 445.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

