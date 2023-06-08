LiveOnNY Organ Donor Advocate Kristina Moon Presented with FDNY's Inaugural "Billy Moon Medal of Life"

Named in honor of fallen firefighter Billy Moon, Kristina Moon was presented with the "Billy Moon Medal of Life" in recognition of her tireless advocacy of organ donation, and in doing so, preserving Billy's legacy as an organ donor hero.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY is proud to announce that the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) presented the inaugural "Billy Moon Medal of Life" to Ms. Kristina Moon.

Established by the FDNY, the "Billy Moon Medal of Life" honors individuals who exemplify Billy's benevolence and compassion for others. Billy's decision to become an organ donor saved multiple lives and brought hope to those in desperate need of a lifesaving organ.

"The FDNY is honored to present the inaugural 'Billy Moon Medal of Life' to Kristina Moon for her advocacy and support of helping those in need. She and Billy represent the generosity of our community and we are forever grateful for their gifts of life," said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

This prestigious medal is a testament to FDNY Fire Fighter Moon's heroism; he was a hero in life, and he is a hero in death; he saved the lives of five individuals who were in desperate need of a heart, liver, lungs and kidneys, including two FDNY firefighters.

Kristina Moon, the wife of Billy Moon, was presented with this prestigious award in recognition of Billy's remarkable act of generosity. Her unwavering support and understanding of Billy's decision to be an organ donor have sparked a movement to encourage more people than ever to say 'yes' to donation, helping countless individuals live on through the gift of organ donation.

"Our New York Community is grateful to the FDNY for honoring Billy's compassionate act of organ donation. LiveOnNY is humbled by Billy's compassion and proud to have joined Kristina in honoring Billy's decision to share his precious gifts of life to help others in need," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan RN, MA, ANP.

