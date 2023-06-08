Issa Rae Announced as first Keynote Speaker for Black Tech Week 2023, July 18-20

CINCINNATI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Tech Week is thrilled to announce that Issa Rae–writer, producer, entrepreneur and founder of HOORAE is headed to BTW23 to share her energy, experiences and insights. Best known for her groundbreaking work as the creator and star of the hit HBO series "Insecure," Issa Rae is also a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry with a commitment to supporting and amplifying Black and female voices in the space.

Lightship Foundation Logo (PRNewswire)

Issa Rae Announced As Keynote Presenter At Black Tech Week 2023

"We're looking forward to hosting Issa Rae as our keynote speaker for Black Tech Week 2023," said Candice Matthews Brackeen, CEO, Lightship Foundation. "Her dedication to promoting diversity in the tech industry along with her remarkable achievements in entertainment, truly embody the spirits of solidarity and success so central to the Black Tech Week experience. It's going to be an inspiring and unforgettable event!"

Black Tech Week is an annual conference driving innovation, connection, and collaboration across Black tech culture. Guests attend and participate in panel discussions, workshops and presentations led by industry trend spotters, brand experts, providers of professional services and more.

Get more information about Black Tech Week 2023, view press credentials and purchase tickets at Blacktechweek.com

About Lightship Foundationbla

Lightship Foundation is an impact-driven organization serving remarkable entrepreneurs & ecosystems across the US. By leveraging corporate partnerships, specialized programming and capital investments, Lightship drives sustainable growth within the minority innovation economy. Since 2017, the organization has guided over 200 companies led by women, founders of color and those representing the LGBTIQ and disabled communities to more than $150M in venture funding across the US with programming and events including Lightship Boot Camp and Black Tech Week.

About Black Tech Week

Black Tech Week is a culture driven experience empowered by community and corporate collaboration. BTW connects investors, entrepreneurs, tech professionals and creatives across several days of curated content, social events and incredible energy. Connect with Black Tech Week on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Media Contact:

media@blacktechweek.com

