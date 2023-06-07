UNDERCOVER BILLIONAIRE STAR GLENN STEARNS' INSPIRING BUSINESS MEMOIR InteGRITy LANDS IN TOP 5 OF THE WALL STREET JOURNAL'S BESTSELLER LIST

Stearns' Rags to Riches Story Shows What Can Be Accomplished with Unbridled Grit and Fierce Determination

"This spell-binding book proves there is a future where you can rise to the top no matter where you start."

– Sir Richard Branson

"Glenn Stearns is one of my favorite entrepreneurs of all time. InteGRITy is the book that will give you practical advice you can use to become the most successful version of yourself."

– Grant Cardone

"This book is an honest play by play of how Glenn hit home runs when life threw him a wide array of curveballs and off-speed deliveries. He's worthy of a Hall of Fame vote from me."

– Dave Winfield

"This book will allow you to get to know my buddy Glenn and inspire you to take your life into the end zone."

—John Elway

"His stories of overcoming adversity will leave you inspired and entertained. This is how one does success."

—Jane Seymour

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World renowned Entrepreneur, philanthropist, star of "Undercover Billionaire," and now author —Glenn Stearns' new memoir, InteGRITy: My Slow and Painful Journey to Success (Forefront Books Distributed by Simon & Schuster), has debuted at #4 on the coveted Wall Street Journal's Bestseller list (Hardcover Business), as well as Publishers Weekly.

InteGRITy: My Slow and Painful Journey to Success (PRNewswire)

Released on May 23rd, InteGRITy recounts the rags to riches journey of Stearns, the preeminent name in the mortgage lending industry. From humble beginnings—being labeled "most likely to fail" and "the biggest loser"—to achieving his wildest dreams and storied success, inspiring others, and building a legacy based on kindness.

Filled with unforgettable anecdotes from his roller coaster life and career, InteGRITy is a story about adversity, pain, attitude, and action. Stearns shares the lessons learned in his life, both personally and professionally, that helped him become the successful business leader he is today.

"When I was young, you know, there were so many people that I looked at and said, 'there's no way in the world I could do this,'" Stearns said in a recent People.com interview. "I mean, they've grown up rich, they're organized and they went to the right school and everything about them makes them winners." Yet despite failing the fourth grade and becoming a father at the age of 14, Stearns overcame his adversities to become a renowned, celebrated leader and pioneer in the mortgage lending industry. "Once I let go of fear, I truly felt freedom and it boosted my confidence that my aspirations could absolutely come to fruition. So, I began fighting for my desires: digging deep, communicating, and giving my vision all that I had," said Stearns. That fight and philosophy would lead him to create a life beyond anything he could have imagined as a young child growing up in a low-income Baltimore suburb.

In InteGRITy, Stearns details every step of his painstaking journey, sparing no detail in hopes of inspiring others to achieve success and turn their dreams into reality.

InteGRITy is now available for purchase at major retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Amazon.

ABOUT GLENN STEARNS:

Glenn Stearns is a world-renowned businessman and entrepreneur, who is the founder of Stearns Lending, which became one of the largest privately held mortgage lending companies in the U.S. In 2020, Glenn went back to his roots in mortgage banking and visualized the next evolution of wholesale mortgage lending by focusing on building a company around its people who were seasoned veterans in the industry, passionate about helping others, and who were essentially kind at heart. From this vision, Kind Lending was born. It is now one of the top five wholesale mortgage lending companies in the country and growing!

In 2002, Stearns's business acumen was honored with Ernst & Young's prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award. In 2011, Stearns was the youngest member ever inducted into The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans.

A two-time cancer survivor, Stearns sold Stearns Lending in 2015, prior to embarking on a multi-year sabbatical with his family. Upon his return, Stearns starred in a reality show, Undercover Billionaire, on the Discovery Channel. Equipped with nothing more than $100, an old pick-up truck and a cellphone, Stearns was charged to anonymously build a business valued at $1 million in 90 days. This project led to the creation of Underdog BBQ, a restaurant that is still in business today, located in Erie, Pennsylvania.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forefront Books