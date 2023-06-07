Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Marks World Caring Day with Series of National Clean Up Efforts at Beaches, Parks, Museums and Zoos

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Marks World Caring Day with Series of National Clean Up Efforts at Beaches, Parks, Museums and Zoos

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, marked World Caring Day with a series of clean up initiatives across the nation, geared toward cleaning up open spaces, beachfronts, parks and more.

Photo credit: Suburban Propane (PRNewswire)

The cleanups were also part of the Company's Go Green with Suburban Propane initiative which focuses on the company's commitment to advocating for the clean-burning attributes of propane in the transition to a sustainable energy future, and to investing in innovative solutions to pave the way to zero-carbon emissions.

"We are so proud of our employees who donate their time, effort and energies to make our communities cleaner and more vibrant, as part of our SuburbanCares and Go Green platforms" said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Their efforts are not only recognized on World Caring Day, but all year long as we undertake efforts across the nation."

In Colliersville, NY, Suburban Propane volunteers assisted the nonprofit Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful at a cleanup event at Robert V. Riddell State Park in Davenport, NY.

The Eugene, OR Suburban Propane volunteers assisted the McKenzie River Trust by cleaning up and at Green Island, including spreading mulch and planting trees and shrubs.

The Farmington, NM Suburban Propane volunteers joined local dignitaries and representatives from Lake Farmington to beautify the beaches and park areas surrounding Lake Farmington.

The Florence, SC Suburban Propane volunteers partnered with Keep Florence Beautiful for a Great American CleanUp event and helped clean up and beautify the area.

The Hammonton, NJ Suburban Propane volunteers joined representatives from The Hammonton Green Committee to help prepare the community garden for the season. The volunteers helped set up equipment, till soil and plant seeds.

The Huntsville, AL Suburban Propane volunteers assisted with a beautification project with Huntsville's Green Team. They cleaned up the areas of Winchester Road between Ortega Drive and Blue Spring Road.

The Lawrence, ID Suburban Propane volunteers spearheaded a clean-up and beautification project with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to clean up and beautify a stretch of highway adopted by Suburban Propane in honor of Earth Month. Volunteers cleaned up litter between mile markers 81 and 83 located at 8357 State Route 38 in Shirley, IN.

The Red Bluff, CA Suburban Propane volunteers joined local dignitaries for an Adopt-A-Park cleanup event. Volunteers "adopted" the park and cleaned and beautified its grounds and equipment ahead of the busy summer season.

The Sarasota, FL Suburban Propane volunteers spearheaded a park cleanup event with Longwood Park ahead of the 2023 summer camp program.

The St. Albans, VT Suburban Propane volunteers worked with the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation (FDIC) to clean up the industrial park near the CSC at 62 Industrial Park Road.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares– highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.