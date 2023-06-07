PhotoRoom Partners with Google Cloud to Make Generative AI Helpful to Small Businesses

The leading AI photo-editing app will use Google Cloud's ability to scale large AI models to help more businesses take advantage of the opportunities generative AI offers, by enabling them to create high-quality images faster than ever before

SUNNYVALE, Calif, and PARIS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoRoom , an artificial intelligence (AI)-based photo editing app designed for e-commerce businesses, announced a new partnership with Google Cloud today. PhotoRoom will use the power of Google Cloud A3 instances based on NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs), and its expertise in scaling large AI models, to offer studio-quality images to more businesses than ever before.

As a result, PhotoRoom will be able to increase the speed of content delivered to its customers and maintain its position as the fastest generative AI provider in the commerce space, reducing the time needed to create product content from days to less than an hour–without compromising accuracy or quality. Small businesses and entrepreneurs will benefit from PhotoRoom's speed and scale by significantly reducing the time and costs requested to produce and edit commercial photography.

"We're already processing 2 billion images per year, and we expect that to double in 2024, as more businesses adopt PhotoRoom's generative AI technology. We clearly need a partner who can help us scale and meet the needs of our customers over the next few years," said Matthieu Rouif, CEO of PhotoRoom. "Google Cloud fits perfectly with PhotoRoom's growth philosophy and provides the ideal foundation for our continued success with its capacity to scale, its flexibility, and its sustainable infrastructure. We are thrilled to work with this generative AI pioneer as we realize our vision of making amazing product photography available to everyone."

Generative AI presents incredible opportunities for small businesses. Partnering with Google Cloud is one of the steps PhotoRoom is taking to provide its customers with quality images at an affordable price. This partnership builds on the recent launch of PhotoRoom's Instant Backgrounds and Instant Shadows features, which use AI to enhance product shots. With these product developments, PhotoRoom aims to expand the use of generative AI and make it more accessible to smaller businesses and entrepreneurs: allowing them to imagine new business opportunities with breakthrough technology.

Since the beginning of the year, numerous companies using PhotoRoom have shared their feedback on improved performance and efficiencies. For example, Campsider, a marketplace for second-hand equipment and clothing, saw a 15% decrease in their Google Ads CPC (cost-per-click) since they started using PhotoRoom to edit their product images.

"Google's long-term focus on AI and investments in infrastructure are unlocking the full potential of generative AI for businesses and individuals alike," said Mark Lohmeyer, vice president and general manager, Google Cloud. "We're thrilled to offer Google Cloud's industry leading infrastructure, foundation models and AI tooling to PhotoRoom so the company can build, train, and deploy AI creatively, reliably and at scale."

Downloaded more than 10 million times globally from mobile app stores and with a review score of 4.7 out of 5 on the Google Play Store, PhotoRoom will increase its servers' processing power thanks to Google Cloud and will further support small businesses around the world.

About PhotoRoom

PhotoRoom was founded in 2019, and over the past 3 years has carved out a niche in the commerce photography space. PhotoRoom first found success with its best-in-class background remover. It has now expanded its offering to include a batch photo editor, magic retouch tool, and its latest offering, an AI tool that instantly generates backgrounds and shadows. The company is headquartered in Paris and now employs more than 40 employees and growing. The company's mission is to break down the barriers to doing business by making commerce photography easy. PhotoRoom's customers already include Warner Brothers, List Perfectly , and Wolt.

For more information on PhotoRoom, visit www.photoroom.com

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

