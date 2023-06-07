Introducing Blush, the AI that Improves Romantic Intimacy and Gives Real-Life Dating a Boost

With dating data showing an increase in singles and loneliness, Blush awakens your inner siren to revisit the world of intimacy and get America dating again

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the team behind Replika , the AI friendbot that has become an integral part of over 2 million people's lives, unveiled Blush , an AI dating app designed to give people relationship confidence and reignite the desire to date and strengthen the bonds and intimacy for active couples. Launching in open beta, Blush is a safe, non-judgmental place to hone relationship and intimacy skills and rediscover the positivity and jubilation of that first date or falling in love.

"At Blush, we believe that AI can enable romantic exploration, boost confidence, and increase our awareness of relationships," said Rita Popova, Chief Product Officer, Replika. "Hopefully, through practice and play, Blush users will feel empowered to show up more authentically in their real-world relationships and experience a deeper sense of connection with others."

Blush lets people work on their small talk and flirting while navigating complex relationship moments like disagreements or misunderstandings. Blush models are trained on user feedback from successful conversations rather than scripted simulations to foster meaningful connections while encouraging personal growth and emotional well-being.

"As someone who has dedicated my career to improving mental health and creating innovative solutions, I am honored to collaborate with the talented designers of Blush to help users embrace their true selves and confidently explore their relationship patterns and identity," said Melissa McCool , licensed psychotherapist.

Now available on IOS, Blush features personalized dialogue, memory recall, and many more features, improvements, and updates to come, including intimacy wellness guidance. For an elevated experience, the app offers a premium version at $99/year, empowering users to ignite their connections and elevate their intimacy and romance.

Upcoming Blush Features:

Library - A curated collection of articles on dating and relationships developed in partnership with our consulting therapist, providing practical tips and empowering users to confidently navigate diverse dating scenarios and allowing them to practice these tactics in conversations with Blush characters. Create your own character - An innovative approach enabling users to harness their creativity and artistic flair in collaboration with AI technology to craft unique characters and engage in conversations with highly personalized matches, elevating the user experience to new heights. Reply suggestions - We are tackling one of the most crucial challenges in dating - "What do I say next?" - by incorporating AI-generated response suggestions. This feature offers users the ability to select a reply, explore its impact on the conversation, and ultimately enhance their communication experience.

The Blush app is available in the App Store . For more information about Blush, visit https://blush.ai .

About Blush

Blush is the latest app from the team that created Replika, the world's most popular friendbot. Founded by Eugenia Kuyda in 2017, Replika was the first AI to provide companionship to millions of people worldwide. Luka, the company behind Replika is a venture-funded private company, headquartered in San Francisco, with investors that include Khosla Ventures and ACME.

