CMRignite Earns Top Honors in Hermes Creative Awards Competition for Behavior Change Campaigns Focusing on Women and Communities of Color

MILWAUKEE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMRignite, the nation's largest minority-owned behavior change and social impact agency, has earned platinum and gold honors from the Hermes Creative Awards. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), this annual, international competition is one of the largest and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry.

CMRignite Earns Top Honors in Hermes Creative Awards (PRNewswire)

CMRignite earned a Platinum Award for Wisconsin WIC: Women, Infants and Children Mom Strong in the Integrated Marketing Campaign category. WIC Mom Strong is a multi-language campaign designed to equip and engage families with nutrition education, breastfeeding guidance and support, along with referrals to health services and other helpful resources in English, Hmong and Spanish. CMRignite developed bold creative assets for the campaign, that included paid advertising and social media, to promote a new user-friendly, bilingual website available in English and Spanish. The campaign has seen a consistent increase in enrollments, which is a testament to the campaign's in-depth research, inclusive messaging, innovative use of media platforms and inclusive representation within the creative visuals.

In addition, CMRignite also earned a Gold Award for the I'm a Mom First TV commercial in the Video category for We Can Do This, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Public Education Campaign to increase confidence in vaccines and reinforce basic prevention measures. The commercial, which featured Dr. Nina Ford Johnson, was part of CMRignite's targeted national campaign to reach the African American community. The commercial surpassed 1 billion national TV impressions with more than 15 million impressions for the local Black African American (BAA) audience.

"Both of these award-winning campaigns exemplify the behavior change work our agency is so passionate about doing because they are impactful and align with our company's vision," said David Bowles, president of CMRignite. "Our talented team uses a research-first approach to connect with hard-to-reach populations, and we develop our campaigns in a diverse and inclusive environment that produces results for our clients and positively impacts communities."

To learn more about CMRignite and its award-winning campaigns, please visit cmrignite.com.

