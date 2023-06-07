Care.ai Partners with Samsung to provide Smart Care Teams with high-fidelity virtual care experiences

Access to the industry's first Smart Care Facility Platform™ with Samsung Displays creates new opportunities for health systems to transform care delivery.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- care.ai , the innovator of the world's first and most advanced Smart Care Facility Platform and healthcare's leading ambient intelligent sensors, today announced its partnership with Samsung to bring the highest quality graphics and display to care settings, elevating the patient experience by transforming hospitals, nursing homes and care facilities with smarter, more responsive care environments. Through the industry-leading platform, Smart Care Teams are empowered to work at the top of their licenses by reducing time-consuming administrative tasks through smart care automation and new virtual modes of care.

care.ai's Smart Care Facility Platform with Samsung healthcare grade display Integration is now available.

care.ai can deliver an elevated experience for both clinicians and patients by offering health systems integrated solutions combining care.ai's Smart Care Facility Platform with Samsung's healthcare grade displays. Smart Care Teams will now have greater ambient awareness of the care environment and the ability to attend virtual visits over care.ai devices paired with Samsung displays.

"By partnering with Samsung Display Solutions for our Smart Care Facility Platform installed with the nation's healthcare innovation leaders, we deliver the highest quality patient and clinician experience for Smart Care Teams," said Chakri Toleti, care.ai's founder. "Our mission is to lead the era of Smart Care Facilities, where clinicians can work at the top of their licenses, whether they are bedside or virtual. Our virtual nursing and clinician solutions are of the highest fidelity and our devices are easy to deploy so they must easily integrate and communicate with the displays, making Samsung an ideal partner."

"Our partnership with care.ai is truly transformative for healthcare, better connecting clinical teams, patients, and families," explains Linda Braun, Executive Director of Sales, Public Sector, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. "The care.ai ambient sensors and virtual devices combined with Samsung healthcare grade displays allow for instant virtual nurse and clinician visits in high definition on the display in the patient room."

care.ai's Smart Care Facility Platform with Samsung healthcare grade display integration is now available. This partnership between care.ai and Samsung Displays will enable Smart Care Teams to provide patients and families with high-fidelity virtual visits and more timely moments of compassionate care.

About care.ai

care.ai is at the forefront of the "Smart Care Facility" era, utilizing its AI-powered Smart Care Facility Platform and cutting-edge ambient intelligent sensors to lead the industry. With over 1,500 healthcare facilities already implementing their technology, the company enables timely compassionate care and unparalleled awareness of conditions and operations in the care setting, while also providing the ability to scale new virtual care models such as virtual nursing and virtual specialist visits. care.ai partners with innovation leaders from health systems and long-term care facilities to virtualize burdensome administrative tasks and enable clinicians to work at the top of their licenses. To learn more, please visit care.ai .

About Samsung Display

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the display panel market, with OLED and LCD technologies and products. Samsung Display has seven production facilities and five branch sales offices worldwide. The company specializes in high-quality displays for consumer, mobile, IT and industrial usage, including those featuring OLED (organic light-emitting diode) and LCD technologies. As a total solution provider, Samsung Display strives to advance the future with next-generation technologies featuring ultra-thin, energy-efficient, flexible, and transparent displays. For more information, please visit www.samsungdisplay.com or http://global.samsungdisplay.com .

Media Contact:

care.ai

pr@care.ai

powering more human care™ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE care.ai