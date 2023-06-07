BDM DIGITAL completes 3 years and makes its first millionaire

SÃO PAULO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the entire Brazilian market shrinks, the first digital currency registered in Brazil, BDM Digital, shows robustness and capitalizes one of its investors with one million currency assets

BDM Digital, the country's first digital currency, has just celebrated three years of existence and consolidated its position in the market by offering one million currency assets to one of its investors. The action represents just the beginning of a campaign that intends to soon train other millionaires who invest in this portfolio.

To this end, BDM has just launched a new business opportunity for shareholders. The company has developed a kind of completely digital treasure hunt that encourages people to complete a journey of questions and enigmas that will lead to a great treasure, in this case, an asset contribution in the buyer's wallet.

Created in March 2020, BDM Digital was structured as a utility token, being a crypto asset used for payments, exchanges, and investments without the high fees of banks and operators, which gives people greater financial independence. With BDM, it is possible to make purchases on a daily basis and even make it available to customers as a payment method for the sale of products and services.

Its biggest differential is that digital currency can be used both to invest and to apply. And it was created, according to its creators, to be a tool for transforming society, and not as another asset for speculation in the financial market. "If a person strengthens his prosperity and his future with the BDMs he owns, he will automatically be strengthening the prosperity of everyone who owns BDMs. No coin does that", pointed out the president of Dakila, Urandir Fernandes.

Profitability is higher than the savings of other banks. Unlike other cryptocurrencies in the world, BDM Digital puts real purchasing power in the hands of those who use it.

The consecration of this premise took place at the beginning of May when BDM completed three years of existence and announced the creation of the Treasure Hunt during a live broadcast on Urandir Fernandes' platform. On that occasion, they carried out the first drawing of this Treasury search and the winner was investor Gabriel Raw, who is only 32 years old.

