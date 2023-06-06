Wheeler Bio Appoints Dr. Stewart McNaull as Chief Business Officer

Dr. Stewart McNaull will help drive Wheeler Bio's mission to rapidly advance biologics programs through its innovative Portable CMC™ technology.

BOSTON and OKLAHOMA CITY, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheeler Bio, Inc., an agile, boutique, clinical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) today announced the appointment of Dr. Stewart McNaull as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Stewart will be leading the commercialization of Wheeler's proven tech platform – Portable CMC™ – to rapidly advance biologics programs from discovery to clinical leads.

Steward McNaull (PRNewswire)

Dr. McNaull most recently served as Business Unit Head, Biologics and Vaccines at Resilience where he had global responsibility for the Resilience franchise, entailing development and execution of sales and marketing strategy, network capacity and resource utilization, franchise P/L responsibility for seven sites and co-sponsorship of technology roadmap design and execution.

Previously, he held senior commercial roles in established CDMOs such as KBI Biopharma and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. He has a track record of leading the design and execution of CDMO network development and sales and marketing strategies delivering speed-to-clinic solutions to the market multiple times.

"I couldn't be more excited to help Wheeler launch their foundational tech stack that will speed our partners' journey from discovery to human proof-of-concept," said Dr. Stewart McNaull, SVP and CBO at Wheeler Bio. "What appealed to me most about Wheeler is the unique combination of mission, team, technology, and venture ecosystem – they are raising the bar in biologics CMC development and completely changing the customer experience."

"I am thrilled to be welcoming Stewart to the team this week at BIO," said Jesse McCool, Co-Founder and CEO at Wheeler Bio. "He has an impressive commercial CDMO background that is deeply rooted in process development, technical operations, and academic training. He joins us already with a deep acumen of early development strategies and will be able to accelerate our launch into the cGMP arena,"

As a chemical engineer by training, Dr. McNaull held several technical roles in the industry providing an insightful link to integrate technology and business priorities to meet unique client needs. At Bayer he was responsible for new technology innovation and driving them to the manufacturing floor. At Fujifilm he championed implementation of single-use technologies, completing the first single-use manufacturing batch within the Merck network. McNaull earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"I'm delighted to be joining the co-founders Jesse McCool, Christian Kanady (Echo Investment Capital), and Errik Anderson (Alloy Therapeutics, Inc.) along with the very talented team at Wheeler Bio to help implement a truly innovative model in the biologics CDMO space," said Dr. McNaull.

About Wheeler Bio

Wheeler Bio is a biomanufacturing pioneer, founded by a team of industry experts and strategic investors who believe a different CDMO model is needed to help innovators reach their clinical milestones faster. Wheeler's novel hub-and-spoke operational model, centered in the biomanufacturing metro of Oklahoma City, and integrated with biotechs and discovery CROs, will revolutionize the speed of drug development. Wheeler Bio's technology platform, Portable CMC™, simplifies the path between drug discovery and clinical manufacturing by providing a new bridge for translating discoveries to first-in-human trials. Innovators benefit from increased momentum during technology transfer, shorter timelines, reduced risk, and lower costs. Additional information can be obtained by visiting www.wheelerbio.com , or by following Wheeler Bio on LinkedIn .

For Further Information:

Wheeler Bio, Inc.

Contact: Jesse McCool

(405) 279-6767

jesse.mccool@wheelerbio.com

Wheeler Bio (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wheeler Bio