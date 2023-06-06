New generation of the ZEISS PRISMO family offers maximum precision and efficiency

- Higher performance through new scanning parameters and up to 70 percent reduced measurement times for turbine blades and blisks

- New features reduce power consumption and increase system flexibility

- DGUV type certificate underlines high quality

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the field of precision measurement, the coordinate measuring machines of the ZEISS PRISMO family have been leading the way for over 30 years. The new generation now redefines the standards in terms of speed, flexibility, sustainability and productivity: The devices deliver maximum accuracy at the highest measuring speed and reduce the user's carbon footprint.

Precision measurement of the future

ZEISS PRISMO is one of the most accurate coordinate measuring machines on the market. The devices in this family are always used when tolerances of a few micrometers or less are specified for components. But precision is only one side of the coin. The devices of the ZEISS PRISMO family allow the highest measurement speeds, also due to the new definition of the scanning parameters. They thus combine safety and performance. As proof of these high-quality standards, the ZEISS PRISMO is the only model of its kind to carry the DGUV type certificate.

In the further development of the device family, ZEISS is consistently focusing on increasing efficiency without sacrificing measurement accuracy. A decisive way to improve measurement speed is to change the way processes are carried out. Besides that, new features enhance safety for users by reducing the measuring speed when approaching the machine.

Reliable and fast

All four members of the ZEISS PRISMO family meet individual measurement requirements reliably and quickly. They are suitable for use both in the controlled environment of a quality laboratory and in the harsh environment of a production line. All devices can also be combined with the new ZEISS VAST Rotary Table Axis option. An option that allows the axis of the rotary table to be defined almost 75 percent faster.

Higher efficiency is also offered by the new ZEISS CMM Acceleration Mode for Aerospace Applications high-performance package, that handles the measurement of turbine blades and blisks in the aerospace industry, for example. These new options enable repeatable measurements with a reproducibility of less than 10 percent of the permissible tolerances and thus meet the industry-specific requirements for the reliability of measuring devices. In addition, measurement times for turbine blades and blisks are reduced by up to 70 percent.

New functions for more ergonomics, comfort and sustainability

Sustainability, energy efficiency, noise reduction, ergonomic operation - thanks to numerous new functions, the ZEISS PRISMO family also meets the highest demands in this area.

The ZEISS PowerSaver feature, for example, automatically disconnects ZEISS PRISMO from the power supply after a preset time and sets the control to standby. This reduces the power consumption of the devices to zero during standby. Another big plus in terms of reducing resource consumption is the ZEISS AirSaver feature. This switches off the compressed air after a predefined time, thus also saving valuable energy. And the new ZEISS C99m control unit also reduces power consumption - in a normal test cycle, this is reduced by up to 68 percent.

The new devices in the product family also feature improved handling. For example, the new control panel holder now offers users a more flexible storage option. And the new design of the front cover makes it easier to manually load the coordinate measuring machines with heavy parts, as it reduces the distance between the user and the measuring area. In addition, safety laser scanners allow complete all-round monitoring of the system and automatically reduce speed in the event of danger.

The ZEISS PRISMO product family, which has been on the market for over 30 years, now consists of ZEISS PRISMO, ZEISS PRISMO fortis, ZEISS PRISMO verity and ZEISS PRISMO ultra.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 8.8 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2022).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 38,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 30 September 2022). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

