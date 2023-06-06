MilliporeSigma Announces Proteologix as Winner of its North American Advance Biotech Grant

Proteologix to receive in-kind products and services to develop treatments for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases and oncology indications

Experts from the company's Emprove ® team and M Lab™ Collaboration Center to provide consultation and training

Company has awarded grants to nearly 40 biotechnology companies since 2014

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, announced today that Proteologix US Inc. ("Proteologix") has been selected as the North American winner of its 12th Advance Biotech Grant program. The biotechnology startup, which is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA, was selected for its robust pipeline targeting autoimmune/inflammatory diseases and oncology indications that affect a large patient population.

From left to right: Jie Tang, Vice President and Head of Protein Sciences, Proteologix, Dirk Lange, Head of Life Science Services, MilliporeSigma, Jared Higbee, Director and Head of Operations, Proteologix, Darren Verlenden, Head of Process Solutions, MilliporeSigma (PRNewswire)

"Emerging biopharma companies play a vital role in advancing medical breakthroughs, representing around 80% of the total development pipeline1. However, bringing life-saving treatments to market can be challenging, with preclinical stages taking up to six years and costing millions," said Darren Verlenden, Head of Process Solutions, Life Science business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "Our Advance Biotech Grant program provides emerging biotech companies with the expertise and resources they need to overcome the challenges of technical decision-making and regulatory hurdles on the path to commercialization."

As part of the award, Proteologix will receive in-kind products and services in cell line development, downstream processing, final formulation, and ultrafiltration (UF) to develop treatments for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases and oncology indications. Additionally, Proteologix will receive consultation services and training by technical experts from the Emprove® team and M Lab™ Collaboration Center.

Millions of people worldwide are affected by autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and oncology indications. To meet the demand for these diseases, Proteologix is developing multi-specific molecules. One of these molecules, PX119, has shown to be more potent at killing cells with fewer side effects than current antibody treatments in Proteologix's studies.

In addition to MilliporeSigma's broad product portfolio and consultation services, Proteologix will also leverage the company's integrated Millipore® CTDMO Services. With more than 30 years of expertise in development, manufacturing and contract testing, these services cover monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, viral therapies, messenger RNA, lipid nanoparticle formulation and highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients from pre-clinical to commercial.

Since 2014, the Life Science business sector's Advance Biotech Grant program has awarded technologies and consultation to nearly 40 biotechnology companies around the world, supporting their efforts to improve patient outcomes for various diseases such as cancer, brain tumors, osteoarthritis, and cardiovascular disorders. The company is set to award its next grant in the APAC region in July, further expanding its commitment to supporting emerging biotech companies worldwide.



Another program that MilliporeSigma is sponsoring to help early stage bioentrepreneurs is the Nucleate Activator Program , an equity-free company formation program designed for academic biotech that has served nearly 250 life sciences venture teams in their pursuit to commercialize academic technology.

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 28,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

More than 64,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2022, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 22.2 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com.

