Egglife Foods and Ross Mathews Team Up For Latest Campaign, "The Perfect Wrap for That"

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc. , a Chicago-based innovator harnessing the power of eggs to disrupt the food industry with simple and nutritious egglife® egg white wraps, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Ross Mathews, the popular television personality, comedian and author. Mathews is currently a co-host on The Drew Barrymore Show, embarking on a national tour entitled, "I Gotchu Gurl!" as well as a judge and producer on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Mathews first discovered egglife wraps while committing to a health journey during the pandemic. On his path to better eating, he quickly became a fan of the delicious and protein-packed egg white wraps. Now, as an official brand ambassador and face of Egglife Foods' latest campaign, "The Perfect Wrap for That," he's sharing his love for the versatility and nutritional power of egglife egg white wraps with his wide-reaching audience to help inspire and educate others that eating better is easy with a simple swap.

The campaign will feature digital videos and social media activations to showcase a variety of recipes and meal ideas using egglife egg white wraps, from a protein-packed breakfast with a sausage, egg, & cheese wrap to a low carb lunch with grilled chicken tacos. egglife wraps are made with simple ingredients and cage free eggs, making them a healthy and tasty alternative to traditional tortillas or bread. Packed with protein (5+ grams), low-carb (less than 1 gram) and zero sugar, egglife fits a variety of dietary need states including gluten-free, keto, diabetic, and Whole30 lifestyles.

The sponsorship came about organically when Mathews gushed about the product on social media earlier this year. Then, in February 2023, Mathews brought egglife wraps on air to share with his friend and colleague Drew Barrymore. Barrymore was WOWed by the versatility of the product, as Ross showed her different egglife recipes, from personal pizzas to sweet cinnamon dessert crepes. From there, a partnership was a no-brainer.

"Ross is the perfect partner for Egglife Foods since he shares our passion for creating healthy foods that taste great, believing you should be able to enjoy the foods you love and flavors you crave, without compromising nutrition," said Andrea Schwenk, Egglife Foods' Chief Marketing Officer. "We believe that Ross's infectious personality and love of egglife wraps will help us spread the word about our innovative products and inspire more people to try them and incorporate egglife egg white wraps into their daily lives."

Mathews, known for his energetic personality and humorous approach to life, is thrilled to team up with Egglife Foods. "egglife has been a game-changer for me for my personal health and overall wellness journey," Mathews said. "They are delicious, low carb, packed with protein, and so versatile. They're the perfect solution for anyone looking to eat better without sacrificing taste or flavor. I can't wait to show people how easy it is to create amazing meals with these wraps."

egglife wraps are made using a patented technology that converts egg whites into a protein packed tortilla-style wrap, free of sugar, fat and gluten. Found in the refrigerated section of the grocery store, typically near the eggs, refrigerated tortillas and breads, or cheese, egglife egg white wraps come in five unique flavors: original, everything bagel, southwest, italian, and sweet cinnamon. The company's products are available in over 11,500 retail locations throughout the United States, including major grocery chains like Aldi, Kroger, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods. To order egglife online, explore 150+ recipes, or learn more about Egglife Foods' mission, visit egglifefoods.com

As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, currently poised to be the next big category disruptor in the CPG industry, was created in 2017, motivated by a desire to champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. egglife® egg white wraps, the company's debut product, are made using patented technology that converts liquid egg to solid matter, resulting in a protein-packed tortilla-style wrap free of sugar, fat, and gluten. Unlike the competition, egglife is the only wrap to deliver a trifecta of what consumers are looking for in a better-for-you wrap; taste, versatility and nutrition. egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, gluten-free, low-carb, protein-packed option. The wraps are available in five flavors – original, southwest, everything bagel, italian and sweet cinnamon. All egglife wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana. More information is available at egglifefoods.com .

Ross Mathews is a television personality, author, and stand-up comedian with a national tour entitled, "I Gotchu Gurl!" He is known for his appearances on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Chelsea Lately," and "RuPaul's Drag Race." Mathews has also authored two books, "Man Up!: Tales of My Delusional Self-Confidence" and "Name Drop: The Really Good Celebrity Stories I Usually Only Tell at Happy Hour." For more information, visit www.helloross.com .

