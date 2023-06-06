DSI, a prominent national renewable energy solutions provider acquires Fortress Fencing, the leader in utility-scale solar & commercial fencing

Fortress Fencing to continue operations as a wholly owned subsidiary of DSI

HOPE MILLS and WILMINGTON, N.C., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Directional Services, Inc. ("DSI"), one of the nation's fastest growing renewable energy contractors and rated the number one utility-scale solar electrical company, has acquired Fortress Fencing ("Fortress"), a national leader in solar and commercial fencing solutions. The acquisition is a strategic component of DSI's turn-key services supporting the energy industry's transformation to cleaner sources of energy.

A Diversified Energy Contractor (PRNewsfoto/DSI) (PRNewswire)

"The acquisition of Fortress represents another significant step in our mission to be the leading renewable energy solutions provider in the nation, complementing the continued expansion of our utility-scale solar, electrical and renewable energy capabilities," said Jeff Bagshaw, DSI's Chief Executive Officer. "Perimeter security is essential to protecting facility assets and the integrity of our customers' ongoing operations."

Founded in 2001, Fortress Fencing has grown from a two-person company to one of the largest solar and commercial fencing companies in the country. Fortress offers a broad range of fencing solutions that provides unparalleled safety and security for power, commercial, and industrial facilities. Known for superior workmanship and impeccable safety, Fortress brings a highly skilled team who understand the explicit requirements for secure perimeter fencing to support utility-scale solar and renewable energy production.

According to Jason Truesdale, Founder, and President of Fortress, "Over the past 21 years, Fortress has built a strong national reputation as a leader in security fencing solutions for the renewable industry." Mr. Truesdale added, "Our new partnership with DSI will provide resources and business scalability solutions that will position our company to support the rapidly growing needs of our clients nationally."

Fortress fencing will continue to operate under the current leadership as a wholly owned subsidiary of DSI. DSI will integrate fencing as part of the company's end-to-end portfolio of renewable energy infrastructure, and utility-scale solar solutions.

"We are proud to welcome Fortress to the DSI family," added Mr. Bagshaw. "We have a shared vision and commitment to support the growth and development of the nation's power grid utilizing cleaner renewable energy sources."

Justin Marku, Partner with Rising Point Capital, said "the strategic acquisition of Fortress and partnership with Jason Truesdale, furthers our investment thesis in diversifying DSI across the utility-scale solar value chain to enable turn-key renewable energy solutions."

About DSI

DSI provides specialized utility-scale solar, electrical, and renewable energy solutions to many of the nation's prominent energy EPCs, private industry, and public utilities. The company provides construction, operations, and maintenance services to bring electric power and renewable energy sources to millions in North America. In business since 2005, the company is headquartered in Hope Mills and has additional corporate offices in Wilmington, North Carolina with operations that extend throughout the United States. For more information, please visit: directionalservices.net

About Fortress Fencing

Fortress Fencing LLC founded in 2001 by Jason Truesdale, CEO and President. Over the past 21 years, Fortress Fencing LLC has built a national reputation for being the top producer in security fence construction in the United States. The company is based in Carrboro, North Carolina and has built utility-scale solar fencing in thirty-two states. In 2023, Fortress will surpass four million linear feet of security fence built across America. Currently, the company is licensed in nine states and has SOS residency in thirty-one states. For more information, please visit: fortressfencingnc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DSI