Epson Celebrates World Environment Day by Encouraging Less Energy Consumption

#MakeTheSwitch Campaign Encourages Consumers to Make a Personal Commitment to Cut Down on Energy Consumption

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passionate about sustainability and its role in the health of the global environment, Epson today announced its #MakeTheSwitch campaign to celebrate World Environment Day. The global campaign encourages all people to cut down on energy consumption to reduce the impact on the environment and starts with Epson.

"Making a positive impact on the environment doesn't always have to be on a grand scale, and we want to help people realize that saving energy can be small, easy steps that will make a big difference," said Kendra Jones, chief legal and sustainability officer, Epson America, Inc. "The #MakeTheSwitch global movement empowers people to make choices promoting sustainability, and Epson is not only making that commitment as individuals, but also as a company."

Epson America supports the #MakeTheSwitch movement and has made a pledge to help reduce negative impact on the environment as demonstrated in its new headquarters in Los Alamitos, Calif. The company acquired a two-building complex that was updated and designed with sustainability in mind, including rooftop solar panels that provide 100% of the company's energy needs and reduced lighting requirements due to large windows and motion sensors. In addition, Epson focused on expansive water conservation and drought tolerant landscaping throughout the campus. Epson also implemented Electric Vehicle charging stations for employees.

Epson's philosophy of developing efficient, compact and precise technologies – or "Sho-Sho-Sei" as it's known in Japan – has been infused into every Epson product since the beginning. Designing for low energy consumption, minimized waste, small footprints, high reliability, and minimal moving parts results in outstanding solutions for customers. One example is Epson's PrecisionCore Heat-Free® technology found in Epson printing solutions that offer low power consumption. Epson's Environmental Vision 2050 outlines its commitment to specific goals and actions supporting global efforts to achieve sustainability, including becoming carbon negative and non-renewable underground resource-free by 2050.

Learn about one of Epson's #MakeTheSwitch initiatives here: https://epson.com/heat-free-inkjet-printers.

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

