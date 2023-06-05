Enterprise Community Partners Names Shaun Donovan as Chief Executive Officer and President

Former U.S. secretary of housing & urban development and director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget will lead national affordable housing nonprofit

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise), one of the nation's largest affordable housing and community development organizations, today announced that former cabinet official and national housing leader Shaun Donovan will serve as its next chief executive officer and president, effective September 1.

The power of a stable, affordable home has been a constant throughout Donovan's career — beginning with his work volunteering at a homeless shelter in college and extending through his decades of service at the highest levels of government and public service. From running the country's largest housing agency to serving eight years as a cabinet official in the Obama administration, Donovan has committed his career to tackling the affordable housing crisis head-on. A passionate advocate for climate resilience and racial equity, Donovan has deep connections to Enterprise and its founders, Jim and Patty Rouse, who viewed housing as a key pathway to ending poverty in America.

"If you want someone who understands the nation's current state of housing and where we need to go — the history, the challenges we face at the local and state level, the public, private, and philanthropic levers that need to be pulled in order to build a better future — Shaun Donovan is the right leader at the right moment," said Enterprise Board Chair Rick Lazio. "Shaun is a visionary with the strategic acumen, knowledge, and reach to leverage the platform Enterprise has built over 40 years to create a country where an affordable home is possible for all."

Donovan brings nearly 30 years of experience in housing policy and community development. He served in President Barack Obama's cabinet for his full eight years in office, as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) from 2009 to 2014, and as director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget from 2014 to 2017. He was commissioner of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development from 2004 to 2009 under Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

"Coming to Enterprise is, in a way, coming home for me," said Donovan. "Housing touches everything in a person's life. A good education, a good job, a healthy, prosperous life – all of it revolves around having a safe, stable place to live. Unlike any other time in my life, housing affordability is on the national radar. It's a moment I've been preparing for throughout my whole career. I am honored to work with my new colleagues, our partners, developers, and investors to achieve our shared vision of a country where home and community are steppingstones to so much more."

As HUD secretary, Donovan fought to keep Americans housed during the unprecedented foreclosure crisis and served as chair of the president's Hurricane Sandy Rebuilding Task Force. He also advanced landmark fair housing protections and led the strategy that dramatically reduced homelessness around the country, including cutting in half the number of veterans sleeping on our streets and in shelters.

Later, as director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, Donovan increased investment in domestic and national security priorities as well as oversaw regulations that reduced inequality, expanded access to healthcare, improved education, and fought climate change. He also served in the Clinton administration as deputy assistant secretary for multifamily housing at HUD and as acting FHA commissioner during the Clinton/Bush presidential transition.

After a mayoral run in his hometown of New York City, Donovan was named a senior fellow by the Ford Foundation in 2022 and currently serves as a trustee of the Urban Institute, Regional Plan Association, Greater NY, and Rethink Food, as well as on the advisory board of Opportunity Insights. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in public administration and architecture from Harvard University.

"Enterprise has in Shaun a leader who understands how to use the runway this organization has built as a catalyst for solving some of the toughest challenges this country has ever faced," said Enterprise Board Vice-chair Phyllis Caldwell. "Drawing from his experience, Shaun understands the complex way promoting an affordable home intersects with transportation, workforce training, health, and the environment. He's able to view the full picture of how these factors come together – and will bring that to bear at Enterprise."

After Donovan assumes leadership in September, interim co-CEOs Lori Chatman and Drew Warshaw will continue to serve in their roles as president of Enterprise's Capital division and chief operating officer, respectively.

"Lori and Drew stepped in and stepped up during a critical period and led Enterprise to our most impactful year yet. We owe them our deepest gratitude for leading with thoughtfulness, smarts, and grace," added Lazio. "They will remain essential advisers to Shaun throughout the transition."

Over more than 40 years, Enterprise has invested $64 billion and created nearly 1 million homes across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, all to make home and community places of pride, power, and belonging. Enterprise works across the entire affordable housing spectrum by supporting community development organizations, aggregating and investing capital for impact, advancing housing policy at every level of government, and building and managing communities.

"Shaun has made tackling inequality and building stronger communities his life's work," said Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation. "His decades of experience leading major government agencies under two presidential administrations have made him the ideal leader to further Enterprise's vital mission to create more affordable housing nationwide."

"Shaun is a respected leader who has worked tirelessly to increase access to housing nationwide," said Senator Susan Collins. "I was honored to work with Shaun during his time as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, where we accomplished our goal of reducing Veteran homelessness by half. I look forward to seeing the impact Shaun continues to have on our communities while leading Enterprise."

"From leading the Department of Housing and Urban Development to fighting for fair accommodation in New York City, there is hardly anyone better suited than Shaun Donovan for this position," said Senator Chuck Schumer. "Shaun has exhibited his passion for equality and lifting up historically disadvantaged communities time and time again both in and outside of the White House."

About Enterprise Community Partners

Enterprise is a national nonprofit that exists to make a good home possible for the millions of families without one. We support community development organizations on the ground, aggregate and invest capital for impact, advance housing policy at every level of government, and build and manage communities ourselves. Since 1982, we have invested $64 billion and created 951,000 homes across all 50 states – all to make home and community places of pride, power, and belonging.

