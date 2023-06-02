Tim Barnhorst, Senior Vice President and Program Manager of MountainGuard Insurance Program, to assume responsibilities in the Eastern and Midwest U.S. and Canadian territories as APU Announces the Retirement of Bo Adams

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Program Underwriters (APU), part of the Amwins Underwriting division, today announced that, after nearly 45 years with the MountainGuard program, Bo Adams will retire from Amwins effective June 1, 2023. Going forward, Tim Barnhorst will be responsible for the operational oversight of MountainGuard's Portsmouth, NH office as well as the sales efforts in Eastern and Midwest U.S. and Canadian territories. Tim Hendrickson will continue to oversee MountainGuard's Park City, UT operations and the sales efforts in Western U.S. and Canada.

Tim Barnhorst joined the MountainGuard team in 2010 as a Client Service Specialist and Associate Producer. Tim quickly developed his insurance acumen by earning his Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations within his first three years in the insurance business. In 2018, he was promoted to Assistant Vice President, and in 2019 he assumed the role of Vice President. Tim currently serves as senior vice president and program manager running the eastern office of the MountainGuard program.

Tim earned a Bachelor of Arts cum laude from St. Lawrence University where he was a member of the men's alpine ski team and captained the nationally ranked men's lacrosse team. He is an avid skier and is fortunate to have skied all over the world, including an extended stay in Lech, Austria. During the ski season, Tim is a Level 100 USSA alpine ski coach for the Franconia Ski Club.

Bo's career began in 1978 when he joined the MountainGuard team. Based out of the Portsmouth, NH office, he was promoted to Senior Vice President in 1989 and has co-managed the MountainGuard program's sales efforts and operations.

Over the years, Bo has participated in numerous seminars throughout North America on behalf of individual clients and various ski industry organizations including the National Ski Areas Association, Canada West Ski Areas Association and the Ontario Snow Resorts Association. In 2017, Bo was appointed to the Massachusetts Recreational Tramway Board. Currently, Bo serves as president of the New England Ski Museum.

"We are very appreciative for all of Bo's contributions not only to the MountainGuard insurance program, but to the ski industry," said Dan Curran, senior vice president and underwriting officer of APU. "We look forward to the continued success of the MountainGuard program under the leadership of Tim Barnhorst and Tim Hendrickson."

About MountainGuard

The MountainGuard insurance program has been insuring the ski industry for over 60 years. The program is designed to provide comprehensive property and casualty coverage for all standard alpine ski operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.mountainguard.com.

About Amwins Program Underwriters

Amwins Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 30 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers over 35 programs, generating premiums in excess of $500 million. For more information, visit www.amwins.com/apu.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $29 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

