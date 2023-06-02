TEAMSTERS LOCAL 533 COMMENDS GOV. JOE LOMBARDO FOR PASSING TRANSIT BILL

AB214 Increases Occupational Safety for Transit Workers

RENO, Nev., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 533 is commending the signing of Assembly Bill 214 (AB 214) into state law by Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo. AB 214 will increase safety for transit workers by requiring transit authorities to save security footage for 10 days. It also requires them to appoint worker representatives to Transportation Resource Advisory Committees (TRACs), which make policy recommendations to the transit authorities.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"In recent years assaults on our bus drivers have increased, and prior to this, footage was only being saved for 24 to 48 hours in some cases," said Debbie Calkins, Local 533 Secretary-Treasurer. "This is a big step in helping to prevent and stop assaults on our drivers. AB 214 was supported by both Democrats and Republicans, showing just how important this issue is. We'd especially like to thank Assemblywoman Natha Anderson for authoring this legislation."

In 2021, Teamsters Local 533 went on three separate Unfair Labor Practice strikes for a combined 60 days against the contractor for the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County, Keolis Transit. The strikes led to Calkins and Local 533 President Gary Watson to work with Anderson, former Northern Nevada Central Labor Council (NNCLC) President Mike Pilcher, and recently elected NNCLC President Ross Kinson to craft legislation that would put forward better safety measures for the drivers and provide an avenue for workers to have a voice at the table.

"RTC officials didn't intervene to address the issues that led to the strike, so Local 533 members got AB 214 passed. Now, our voices have to be heard," said Gary Watson, President of Teamsters Local 533. "Local 533 members are even more empowered on the job through this legislation, and Nevada transit operators will be better off now that they have the insight of workers' regarding day-to-day operations."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 533 represents about 2,500 workers various trades throughout northern Nevada and eastern California, including about 220 RTC/Keolis employees. For more information, go to http://teamsters533.org/.

Contact:

Gary Watson, (775) 348-6060 ext. 104

gary@teamsters533.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 533