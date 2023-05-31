Moxo Wins on Amazon Prime's New Hit Competition Series, Ready Set StartUP!

We are excited to announce Moxo's feature and win on Amazon Prime's new reality competition series, Ready Set StartUP!.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo , the industry's leading client project solution, is featured on Amazon Prime's new hit reality competition show, Ready Set StartUP!, an entrepreneurial challenge-based TV show that showcases the process of developing a viable business idea and the elements that investors look for when investing in a startup. The reality TV series brings together 10 early-stage entrepreneurs and their business ideas to battle it out for a £100,000 investment and extensive business support, aimed at propelling their startup journey.

Moxo's platform was selected by contestants to bring structure to their organization in the series' episode three, "Organizing for Success". In the challenge, teams were tasked with building their own creative agency, and Moxo's solution assisted the winning team in their success.

The full episode is available on Amazon Prime: https://moxo.one/42DF71I

About Moxo

Control the chaos of managing client business with Moxo. Streamline external projects with digital interaction workflows — from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals, and more. Moxo employs a multi-layered security framework that combines a robust back-end infrastructure, end-to-end data security, network protections, access controls, and a full suite of security policies.

Moxo's platform has been built over several years in partnership with some of the world's leading institutions and has powered digital client interaction processes for global companies such as Standard Chartered, Citibank, From Collective, OneMotion Logistics, Omnia Law, and more. The solution drives operational efficiency for traditionally manual & expensive processes across the client lifecycle. By leveraging Moxo's digital interaction workspaces, businesses can provide customers with a secure, convenient experience across all digital touch points.

Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx. To learn more, visit www.moxo.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

