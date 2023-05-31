American College of Education Adds Two Senior Vice Presidents to Address K-12 Teacher Shortage

Shannon Penrose and Sue Wiley bring extensive education leadership experience in leveraging opportunities to support K-12 school districts and educators

INDIANAPOLIS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation faces significant K-12 teacher shortages, American College of Education® (ACE) is taking intentional steps to evolve its academic products to address teacher recruitment and retention challenges. As senior vice presidents of education solutions, Shannon Penrose and Sue Wiley will spearhead the college's efforts to create tailored workforce solutions within K-12 education.

Penrose's accolades, among many, include several years as an educator and, most recently, service as managing partner for Learning Ally. There, she collaborated with leadership at the Los Angeles Unified School District, one of the nation's largest, and designed and built a multi-year professional learning series in effective reading instruction. Additionally, with district approval, she partnered with MIT to develop an efficacy study focusing on the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution that fosters student reading engagement and performance. Her passion and education research in equity and inclusion, multilingual education, and building educator capacity and efficacy will serve ACE well.

Wiley also has years of experience as an educator and notably started two alternative schools in Washington. She served at leading education organizations including Teachscape/Frontline, Mursion and Kaplan after working in business development in K-12 at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. One of the highlights of her career was working for NovaNET/Pearson, a company she was inspired to join after seeing the impact of their learning tools in her classroom. Wiley is devoted to equity, accessibility and student achievement – all of which align with ACE's mission.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shannon and Sue to the ACE leadership team," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "At ACE, we endeavor to address the full education needs of a K-12 school district and ultimately help school districts attract, retain and upskill teachers. Our goal is for Shannon and Sue to support district administration with market-driven customized solutions."

"We are keenly aware of the difficulties today's K-12 educators and leadership are facing," ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson added. "Shannon and Sue's experience in education can guide ACE to capitalize on our established efforts to provide career advancement opportunities through higher education that will, in turn, initiate positive change throughout K-12 education."

