TrueCar Releases Analysis of May Industry Sales

May sales on pace for 23 month high
SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,388,602 units in May 2023, up nearly 20% from a year ago and up 6.5% from April 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,145,561 units, up almost 16% from a year ago and up 7% from April 2023.
"Sales are expected to be strong this month as we head into the summer, with growing incentives and inventory options drawing consumers back into the market," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar.
"The average transaction price for trucks is up the most this year as incentives for SUVs and cars climb faster. Incentives for SUVs are growing the most quickly which is greatly contributing to the high sales pace," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.
Additional May Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for May 2023 are expected to be up nearly 20% from a year ago and up 6.5% from April 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for May 2023 are expected to be up almost 40% from a year ago and up 4% from April 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 2.7% from a year ago and about even with April 2023.
- Used vehicle sales for May 2023 are expected to reach about 3.1 million, down 4% from a year ago and up 1% from April 2023.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 7.1%, slightly higher than April 2023 and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10.75%, about even with April 2023.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for May 2023 is about 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
May 2023 Forecast
May 2022 Actual
Apr 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
31,087
26,988
29,925
15.2 %
10.6 %
3.9 %
8.0 %
Daimler
31,451
24,851
29,786
26.6 %
21.5 %
5.6 %
9.8 %
Ford
179,977
153,434
182,623
17.3 %
12.6 %
-1.4 %
2.5 %
GM
234,596
177,856
227,329
31.9 %
26.6 %
3.2 %
7.3 %
Honda
124,393
75,491
116,082
64.8 %
58.2 %
7.2 %
11.4 %
Hyundai
75,752
63,832
76,669
18.7 %
13.9 %
-1.2 %
2.8 %
Kia
67,125
57,941
68,205
15.9 %
11.2 %
-1.6 %
2.4 %
Nissan
84,290
53,381
83,746
57.9 %
51.6 %
0.6 %
4.7 %
Stellantis
148,938
130,987
137,019
13.7 %
9.2 %
8.7 %
13.0 %
Subaru
52,554
42,526
51,014
23.6 %
18.6 %
3.0 %
7.1 %
Tesla
56,835
47,706
55,865
19.1 %
14.4 %
1.7 %
5.8 %
Toyota
186,666
176,772
185,988
5.6 %
1.4 %
0.4 %
4.4 %
Volkswagen Group
51,858
46,397
50,591
11.8 %
7.3 %
2.5 %
6.6 %
Industry
1,388,602
1,114,583
1,356,551
24.6 %
19.6 %
2.4 %
6.5 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
May 2023 Forecast
May 2022 Actual
Apr 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
28,336
25,915
28,202
9.3 %
5.0 %
0.5 %
4.5 %
Daimler
29,606
23,309
28,351
27.0 %
21.9 %
4.4 %
8.6 %
Ford
128,491
113,103
126,733
13.6 %
9.1 %
1.4 %
5.4 %
GM
179,999
139,026
172,383
29.5 %
24.3 %
4.4 %
8.6 %
Honda
120,654
71,143
113,789
69.6 %
62.8 %
6.0 %
10.3 %
Hyundai
69,766
63,188
70,997
10.4 %
6.0 %
-1.7 %
2.2 %
Kia
60,484
54,484
60,677
11.0 %
6.6 %
-0.3 %
3.7 %
Nissan
61,525
43,630
61,095
41.0 %
35.4 %
0.7 %
4.7 %
Stellantis
102,296
103,631
89,742
-1.3 %
-5.2 %
14.0 %
18.5 %
Subaru
49,452
41,185
48,367
20.1 %
15.3 %
2.2 %
6.3 %
Tesla
54,634
36,909
54,818
48.0 %
42.1 %
-0.3 %
3.6 %
Toyota
162,131
155,658
162,369
4.2 %
0.0 %
-0.1 %
3.8 %
Volkswagen Group
47,670
44,836
46,974
6.3 %
2.1 %
1.5 %
5.5 %
Industry
1,145,561
949,271
1,113,487
20.7 %
15.9 %
2.9 %
7.0 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
May 2023 Forecast
May 2022 Actual
Apr 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
2,751
1,073
1,723
156.3 %
146.0 %
59.7 %
66.1 %
Daimler
1,845
1,542
1,435
19.6 %
14.8 %
28.6 %
33.7 %
Ford
51,486
40,331
55,890
27.7 %
22.6 %
-7.9 %
-4.2 %
GM
54,597
38,830
54,946
40.6 %
35.0 %
-0.6 %
3.3 %
Honda
3,739
4,348
2,293
-14.0 %
-17.4 %
63.1 %
69.6 %
Hyundai
5,986
644
5,672
829.7 %
792.5 %
5.5 %
9.8 %
Kia
6,641
3,457
7,528
92.1 %
84.4 %
-11.8 %
-8.2 %
Nissan
22,765
9,751
22,651
133.5 %
124.1 %
0.5 %
4.5 %
Stellantis
46,642
27,356
47,277
70.5 %
63.7 %
-1.3 %
2.6 %
Subaru
3,102
1,341
2,647
131.4 %
122.1 %
17.2 %
21.9 %
Tesla
2,201
10,797
1,047
-79.6 %
-80.4 %
110.3 %
118.7 %
Toyota
24,535
21,114
23,619
16.2 %
11.6 %
3.9 %
8.0 %
Volkswagen Group
4,188
1,561
3,617
168.2 %
157.5 %
15.8 %
20.4 %
Industry
239,075
165,114
239,522
44.8 %
39.0 %
-0.2 %
3.8 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
May 2023 Forecast
May 2022 Actual
Apr 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
8.8 %
4.0 %
5.8 %
122.5 %
53.7 %
Daimler
5.9 %
6.2 %
4.8 %
-5.5 %
21.8 %
Ford
28.6 %
26.3 %
30.6 %
8.8 %
-6.5 %
GM
23.3 %
21.8 %
24.2 %
6.6 %
-3.7 %
Honda
3.0 %
5.8 %
2.0 %
-47.8 %
52.2 %
Hyundai
7.9 %
1.0 %
7.4 %
683.4 %
6.8 %
Kia
9.9 %
6.0 %
11.0 %
65.8 %
-10.4 %
Nissan
27.0 %
18.3 %
27.0 %
47.9 %
-0.1 %
Stellantis
31.3 %
20.9 %
34.5 %
50.0 %
-9.2 %
Subaru
5.9 %
3.2 %
5.2 %
87.2 %
13.7 %
Tesla
3.9 %
22.6 %
1.9 %
-82.9 %
106.7 %
Toyota
13.1 %
11.9 %
12.7 %
10.0 %
3.5 %
Volkswagen Group
8.1 %
3.4 %
7.2 %
140.0 %
12.9 %
Industry
17.2 %
14.8 %
17.7 %
16.2 %
-2.5 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
May 2023 Forecast
May 2022 Actual
Apr 2023 Actual
BMW
2.2 %
2.4 %
2.2 %
Daimler
2.3 %
2.2 %
2.2 %
Ford
13.0 %
13.8 %
13.5 %
GM
16.9 %
16.0 %
16.8 %
Honda
9.0 %
6.8 %
8.6 %
Hyundai
5.5 %
5.7 %
5.7 %
Kia
4.8 %
5.2 %
5.0 %
Nissan
6.1 %
4.8 %
6.2 %
Stellantis
10.7 %
11.8 %
10.1 %
Subaru
3.8 %
3.8 %
3.8 %
Tesla
4.1 %
4.3 %
4.1 %
Toyota
13.4 %
15.9 %
13.7 %
Volkswagen Group
3.7 %
4.2 %
3.7 %
95.5 %
96.7 %
95.5 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
May 2023 Forecast
May 2022 Actual
Apr 2023 Actual
BMW
2.5 %
2.7 %
2.5 %
Daimler
2.6 %
2.5 %
2.5 %
Ford
11.2 %
11.9 %
11.4 %
GM
15.7 %
14.6 %
15.5 %
Honda
10.5 %
7.5 %
10.2 %
Hyundai
6.1 %
6.7 %
6.4 %
Kia
5.3 %
5.7 %
5.4 %
Nissan
5.4 %
4.6 %
5.5 %
Stellantis
8.9 %
10.9 %
8.1 %
Subaru
4.3 %
4.3 %
4.3 %
Tesla
4.8 %
3.9 %
4.9 %
Toyota
14.2 %
16.4 %
14.6 %
Volkswagen Group
4.2 %
4.7 %
4.2 %
95.6 %
96.5 %
95.6 %
ATP
Manufacturer
May 2023 Forecast
May 2022 Actual
Apr 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$70,162
$64,688
$69,289
8.5 %
1.3 %
Daimler
$74,718
$64,698
$78,504
15.5 %
-4.8 %
Ford
$54,122
$50,878
$54,073
6.4 %
0.1 %
GM
$53,039
$50,582
$52,280
4.9 %
1.5 %
Honda
$37,793
$38,045
$37,801
-0.7 %
0.0 %
Hyundai
$37,399
$37,208
$37,540
0.5 %
-0.4 %
Kia
$35,064
$35,043
$34,232
0.1 %
2.4 %
Nissan
$36,729
$36,349
$36,506
1.0 %
0.6 %
Stellantis
$56,207
$53,425
$55,951
5.2 %
0.5 %
Subaru
$34,328
$35,455
$34,803
-3.2 %
-1.4 %
Toyota
$42,834
$39,335
$42,885
8.9 %
-0.1 %
Volkswagen Group
$47,126
$47,571
$47,424
-0.9 %
-0.6 %
Industry
$45,779
$44,565
$45,486
2.7 %
0.6 %
$1,213
$293
Incentives
Manufacturer
May 2023 Forecast
May 2022 Actual
Apr 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$3,937
$1,182
$3,636
233.1 %
8.3 %
Daimler
$3,014
$1,253
$2,992
140.5 %
0.7 %
Ford
$2,270
$1,037
$1,800
119.0 %
26.1 %
GM
$2,255
$1,725
$1,959
30.7 %
15.1 %
Honda
$1,373
$790
$1,192
73.7 %
15.1 %
Hyundai
$1,597
$551
$1,427
190.1 %
11.9 %
Kia
$1,116
$656
$958
70.1 %
16.5 %
Nissan
$1,787
$1,580
$1,895
13.1 %
-5.7 %
Stellantis
$3,359
$1,894
$2,848
77.4 %
17.9 %
Subaru
$1,090
$756
$939
44.1 %
16.0 %
Toyota
$832
$787
$808
5.8 %
3.0 %
Volkswagen Group
$2,827
$1,137
$2,600
148.5 %
8.7 %
Industry
$1,931
$1,176
$1,704
64.3 %
13.3 %
$756
$227
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
May 2023 Forecast
May 2022 Actual
Apr 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
5.6 %
1.8 %
5.2 %
207.1 %
6.9 %
Daimler
4.0 %
1.9 %
3.8 %
108.3 %
5.8 %
Ford
4.2 %
2.0 %
3.3 %
105.8 %
26.0 %
GM
4.3 %
3.4 %
3.7 %
24.7 %
13.5 %
Honda
3.6 %
2.1 %
3.2 %
74.9 %
15.2 %
Hyundai
4.3 %
1.5 %
3.8 %
188.6 %
12.3 %
Kia
3.2 %
1.9 %
2.8 %
70.0 %
13.7 %
Nissan
4.9 %
4.3 %
5.2 %
11.9 %
-6.3 %
Stellantis
6.0 %
3.5 %
5.1 %
68.6 %
17.4 %
Subaru
3.2 %
2.1 %
2.7 %
48.8 %
17.6 %
Toyota
1.9 %
2.0 %
1.9 %
-2.9 %
3.1 %
Volkswagen Group
6.0 %
2.4 %
5.5 %
150.9 %
9.4 %
Industry
4.2 %
2.6 %
3.7 %
59.9 %
12.6 %
Revenue
Manufacturer
May 2023 Forecast
May 2022 Actual
Apr 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$63,568,387,218
$49,671,624,150
$61,703,570,423
28.0 %
3.0 %
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:
