Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

T-Metrics Achieves StateRAMP® Authorized Status

Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

T-Metrics' StateRAMP authorized omnichannel SaaS solution delivers improved constituent experiences and interactions with State and Local agencies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Metrics, Inc., a world-class provider of next-generation omnichannel contact center solutions, is proud to announce it has achieved StateRAMP Authorized status. This milestone demonstrates T-Metrics' commitment to maintaining the highest level of security standards for its cloud-based, advanced contact center solutions and adherence to StateRAMP's values of transparency, standardization, and community.

StateRAMP is an organization representing the shared interests of state and local governments, third-party assessment organizations (3PAOs), and service providers offering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions. By adopting the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53 Rev. 4 framework and a "complete once, use many" concept, StateRAMP helps to save time and reduce costs for both service providers and governments.

Arthur Pravato, CEO of T-Metrics, said, "We are very proud to achieve StateRAMP authorization status, which reflects our dedication to delivering a secure, cutting-edge contact center solution to state and local agencies.  Demographic changes are driving the need for agencies to offer services through various digital channels, in the most cost-effective manner.  We look forward to working closely with these agencies to securely modernize their legacy premises-based contact centers."

As a StateRAMP Authorized provider, T-Metrics can offer state and local agencies a single solution that delivers voice, digital channels, and workforce management features, both on-premises and in the cloud, while meeting the rigorous security standards required by StateRAMP. This accomplishment not only strengthens T-Metrics' market position but also contributes to improving communication and interaction between state agencies and their constituents.

T-Metrics is dedicated to helping state and local agencies with their digital transformation efforts and providing secure, reliable communication channels.  T-Metrics' architectural innovation enables agencies to be able to consume the best omnichannel customer experience of their choice: on-premises, in a hybrid mode, and/or via a StateRAMP cloud platform.

To learn more about T-Metrics' StateRAMP Authorization, please visit the StateRAMP Authorized Product List. https://stateramp.org/product-list/

T-Metrics is a world-class provider of next-generation omnichannel contact centers and operator systems. Its ability to leverage existing UC infrastructure, migrate seamlessly between premises and cloud models, and eliminate cloud lock-in makes T-Metrics one of the most versatile companies to partner with in the industry. Learn more about T-Metrics at www.tmetrics.com.

Media Inquiries:
Betsi Bearden
T-Metrics, Inc.
sales@tmetrics.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-metrics-achieves-stateramp-authorized-status-301837272.html

SOURCE T-Metrics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.