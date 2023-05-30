Resonetics Announces CEO Transition Plan

Kevin Kelly named President and CEO

NASHUA, N.H., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics, a leading medical contract design and manufacturing organization, announced today that Kevin D. Kelly will join the company as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 30, 2023. Tom Burns, current President and CEO, is retiring and will become Executive Chairman of the Board.

"We are all delighted to welcome Kevin as Resonetics' next CEO. I've known Kevin for more than 20 years, and he brings a long track record of success in the medical technology industry, a customer-centric orientation, and a very collaborative leadership style," said Tom Burns. "He has all the attributes to ensure Resonetics will continue to lead the way with the innovative technologies and strong execution our customers require. I'd also like to thank Chip Hance for his mentorship over the past five years as Executive Chairman. He will continue to play an important role as an active member of the board."

"I am excited to be joining Resonetics at this pivotal time," said Kevin Kelly. "The pending acquisition of the SAES Medical Nitinol business, combined with Resonetics' robust organic growth, sound industry fundamentals, and strong financial backing, has the company well-positioned for future growth. I look forward to working with the Resonetics team, and our equity investors Carlyle and GTCR, to continue to build a best-in-class offering that will benefit our customers and patients worldwide."

Kelly is a 25-year veteran in the medical device industry with extensive global experience and diverse expertise in strategic planning, organizational development, business transformation, acquisitions, and integrations. Prior to joining Resonetics, Kelly was President of Becton Dickinson's Surgery business unit, a $1.5 billion global business. Other previous experiences include leadership positions with C.R. Bard, SmartPill (acquired by Medtronic), LeMaitre Vascular, and MedSource Technologies (now Integer). Kelly holds a bachelor's and master's degree in civil engineering from Tufts University and a master's degree from Harvard Business School.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering, product development, prototyping, and manufacturing solutions for the MedTech and life sciences industry. The company's four core business units are Interventional, Advanced Diagnostics, Minimally Invasive Surgery, and Embedded Technologies. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel & precious metal tubing, photochemical machining, microfluidics, sensor solutions, and medical power. With strategically located AGILE Product Development centers and Lightspeed Labs, Resonetics is committed to quality, speed, innovation, and a great customer experience. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with 14 facilities and more than 2,000 associates in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and Switzerland. Resonetics is backed by leading private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com .

