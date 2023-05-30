NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB803.5 million ( US$117.0 million ), a 1.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to a 72.8% increase in one-time commissions, generating from more distribution of insurance products, partially offset by a 52.1% decrease in performance-based income relating to our private secondary products. Net revenues decreased by 8.9% from the fourth quarter of 2022, mainly due to decreases in one-time commissions.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q1 2022



Q1 2023



YoY Change Wealth management 578.5



586.9



1.5 % Asset management 200.6



205.2



2.3 % Other businesses 16.6



11.4



(31.4 %) Total net revenues 795.7



803.5



1.0 %

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB278.9 million ( US$40.6 million ), an 11.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to a 61.4% increase in selling expenses, as we launched several offshore client events in the first quarter of 2023. Income from operations increased by 26.9% from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to less expenses incurred compared with fourth quarter as normally we incurred more selling and general expenses in the fourth quarter.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q1 2022



Q1 2023



YoY Change Wealth management 235.4



204.5



(13.1 %) Asset management 93.9



103.8



10.5 % Other businesses (15.5)



(29.4)



89.7 % Total income from operations 313.8



278.9



(11.1 %)

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB244.2 million ( US$35.6 million ), a 20.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, mainly due to 1) an 11.1% decrease in income from operations and 2) less investment income and income from equity in affiliates. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders increased by 74.5% from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to 1) a 26.9% increase in income from operations, 2) a 172.1% increase in interest income and 3) a non-recurring contingent litigation expenses in the amount of RMB99.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB239.5 million ( US$34.9 million ), a 23.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, but a 60.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. We primarily distribute private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of March 31, 2023 was 440,664, a 6.2% increase from March 31, 2022 , and a 0.8% increase from December 31, 2022 .

Total number of active clients [2] who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2023 was 11,236, a 24.9% decrease from the first quarter of 2022, and a 12.9% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the first quarter of 2023 was RMB16.8 billion ( US$2.4 billion ), a 12.0% increase from the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a 40.3% and 6.5% increase of mutual fund products and private secondary products, respectively. The aggregate value of investment products distributed decreased by 6.7% compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, due to an 18.1% and 10.3% decrease of mutual fund products and private equity products, respectively, and partially offset by a 27.5% increase of private secondary products.

Product type Three months ended March 31,

2022

2023

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 7.1

47.4 %

10.0

59.4 % Private secondary products 4.0

26.9 %

4.3

25.5 % Private equity products 3.2

21.2 %

1.3

7.8 % Other products[3] 0.7

4.5 %

1.2

7.3 % All products 15.0

100.0 %

16.8

100.0 %

C overage network in mainland China covered 68 cities as of March 31, 2023 , compared with 83 cities as of March 31, 2022 and 75 cities as of December 31, 2022 , as we continue to streamline our domestic coverages.

Number of relationship managers was 1,327 as of March 31, 2023 , a 3.6% increase from March 31, 2022 , and a 4.0% increase from December 31, 2022 . Among which, we had 28 overseas relationship managers as of March 31, 2023 , a 64.7% increase from December 31, 2022 .

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period. [3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of March 31, 2023 remained relatively stable in the amount of RMB157.6 billion ( US$22.9 billion ), a 1.3% increase from March 31, 2022 .

Investment type As of

December 31,

2022



Growth

Allocation/ R edemption

As of

March 31,

2023

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 133.1

84.7 %

0.7

0.5

133.3

84.6 % Public securities[4] 11.0

7.0 %

1.8

1.5

11.3

7.2 % Real estate 6.8

4.3 %

0.1

-

6.9

4.3 % Multi-strategies 4.8

3.1 %

-

0.1

4.7

3.0 % Others 1.4

0.9 %

-

-

1.4

0.9 % All Investments 157.1

100.0 %

2.6

2.1

157.6

100.0 %

Other Businesses

Our other businesses mainly aim to provide more comprehensive services and investment products to our clients.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "For the first quarter of 2023, I am happy to see a 12.0% year-on-year increase in transaction value, driven by growth in NAV-based mutual fund product and private secondary product distributions. During the quarter, we were glad to see the gradual lift of the prolonged COVID-control measures across China followed by a full-scale reopening, and I'm confident that the Chinese economy is back on its growth mode. However, we are mindful of the global macroeconomic challenges, therefore we continue to advise our clients to adopt a "Preservation before Growth" asset allocation strategy that we advocated last year. As high net worth investors' growing demands for wealth management services are becoming more sophisticated, I'm confident that Noah will continue to win clients' trust by leveraging our robust wealth management and asset management capabilities with a client centric mindset."

[4] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB803.5 million (US$117.0 million), a 1.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to a 72.8% increases in one-time commissions and partially offset by decreases in performance-based income.

Wealth Management Business

Asset Management Business

Other Businesses

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB524.6 million (US$76.4 million), an 8.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2022. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB370.1 million (US$53.9 million), selling expenses of RMB96.7 million (US$14.1 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB45.7million (US$6.7 million), reversal of credit losses of RMB5.7 million (US$0.8 million) and other operating expenses of RMB30.8 million (US$4.5 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB382.4 million ( US$55.7 million ), an 11.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in relationship manager compensation, which is in line with increased one-time commissions.

Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB101.4 million ( US$14.8 million ), a 4.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to less compensation and benefits.

Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB40.8 million ( US$5.9 million ), a 27.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to less reversal of credit losses.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 34.7%, compared with 39.4% for the corresponding period in 2022.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the first quarter of 2023 was 34.8%, compared with 40.7% for the corresponding period in 2022.

Operating margin for the asset management business for the first quarter of 2023 was 50.6%, compared with 46.8% for the corresponding period in 2022.

Loss from operation for the other businesses for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB29.4 million ( US$4.3 million ), compared with an operating loss of RMB15.5 million for the corresponding period in 2022.

Investment Income

Investment loss for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB13.6 million (US$2.0 million), compared with investment income RMB25.4 million for the corresponding period in 2022.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB69.6 million (US$10.1 million), a 10.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to less taxable income.

Net Income

Net Income

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had RMB4,713.2 million (US$686.3 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB4,403.9 million as of December 31, 2022 and RMB3,899.9 million as of March 31, 2022, respectively.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the first quarter of 2023 was RMB585.0 million (US$85.2 million), primarily due to operating cash inflow generated by net income and collection of accounts receivables.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the first quarter of 2023 was RMB148.7 million (US$21.6 million), primarily due to various purchase of long-term investments.

Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net cash outflow of RMB12.1 million in the corresponding period in 2022.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As of

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2023

2023

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 4,403,915

4,713,215

686,297



Restricted cash 23,203

136,074

19,814



Short-term investments 315,979

316,178

46,039



Accounts receivable, net 498,106

363,890

52,986



Loans receivable, net 465,780

381,449

55,543



Amounts due from related parties 443,424

499,220

72,692



Other current assets 166,739

199,429

29,042



Total current assets 6,317,146

6,609,455

962,413

Long-term investments, net 774,095

851,649

124,009

Investment in affiliates 1,491,820

1,474,736

214,738

Property and equipment, net 2,486,317

2,487,886

362,264

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 168,192

175,992

25,626

Deferred tax assets 436,441

436,446

63,551

Other non-current assets 124,124

145,022

21,117 Total Assets 11,798,135

12,181,186

1,773,718











Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 668,953

740,811

107,870



Income tax payable 126,848

153,799

22,395



Deferred revenues 67,967

79,235

11,538



Other current liabilities 473,175

546,497

79,576



Contingent liabilities 568,018

566,005

82,417



Total current liabilities 1,904,961

2,086,347

303,796

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 83,171

94,178

13,713

Deferred tax liabilities 249,768

228,271

33,239

Other non-current liabilities 59,760

51,184

7,453

Total Liabilities 2,297,660

2,459,980

358,201

Equity 9,500,475

9,721,206

1,415,517 Total Liabilities and Equity 11,798,135

12,181,186

1,773,718

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Change

2022

2023

2023



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 81,154

170,571

24,837

110.2 % Recurring service fees 193,379

192,708

28,060

(0.3 %) Performance-based income 142,911

3,430

499

(97.6 %) Other service fees 38,760

72,866

10,610

88.0 % Total revenues from others 456,204

439,575

64,006

(3.6 %) Revenues from funds Gopher manages:













One-time commissions 21,155

5,896

859

(72.1 %) Recurring service fees 293,052

283,472

41,277

(3.3 %) Performance-based income 32,067

80,325

11,696

150.5 % Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 346,274

369,693

53,832

6.8 % Total revenues 802,478

809,268

117,838

0.8 % Less: VAT related surcharges (6,786)

(5,795)

(844)

(14.6 %) Net revenues 795,692

803,473

116,994

1.0 % Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager compensation (109,995)

(148,735)

(21,657)

35.2 % Others (247,910)

(221,371)

(32,234)

(10.7 %) Total compensation and benefits (357,905)

(370,106)

(53,891)

3.4 % Selling expenses (59,906)

(96,669)

(14,076)

61.4 % General and administrative expenses (58,207)

(45,700)

(6,654)

(21.5 %) Reversal of credit losses 9,198

5,698

830

(38.1 %) Other operating expenses (29,635)

(30,797)

(4,484)

3.9 % Government subsidies 14,558

12,984

1,891

(10.8 %) Total operating costs and expenses (481,897)

(524,590)

(76,384)

8.9 % Income from operations 313,795

278,883

40,610

(11.1 %) Other income:













Interest income 12,637

34,388

5,007

172.1 % Investment income (loss) 25,373

(13,583)

(1,978)

N.A. Other (expense) income (278)

9,558

1,392

N.A. Total other income 37,732

30,363

4,421

(19.5 %) Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates 351,527

309,246

45,031

(12.0 %) Income tax expense (77,336)

(69,580)

(10,132)

(10.0 %) Income from equity in affiliates 30,020

3,669

534

(87.8 %) Net income 304,211

243,335

35,433

(20.0 %) Less: net loss attributable to non- controlling interests (1,031)

(875)

(127)

(15.1 %) Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 305,242

244,210

35,560

(20.0 %)















Income per ADS, basic 4.54

3.52

0.51

(22.5 %) Income per ADS, diluted 4.52

3.51

0.51

(22.3 %) Margin analysis:













Operating margin 39.4 %

34.7 %

34.7 %



Net margin 38.2 %

30.3 %

30.3 %



Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:













Basic 67,235,270

69,466,932

69,466,932



Diluted 67,480,826

69,517,068

69,517,068



ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period 60,173,494

62,606,724

62,606,724





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended



March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Change

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 304,211

243,335

35,433

(20.0 %) Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (9,148)

(16,834)

(2,451)

84.0 % Comprehensive income 295,063

226,501

32,982

(23.2 %) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (882)

(926)

(135)

5.0 % Comprehensive income attributable to Noah shareholders 295,945

227,427

33,117

(23.2 %)

















Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of





March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

Change











Number of registered clients 415,082

440,664

6.2 % Number of relationship managers 1,281

1,327

3.6 % Number of cities under coverage in mainland China 83

68

(18.1 %)





























































Three months ended





March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 14,970

11,236

(24.9 %) Transaction value:









Private equity products 3,180

1,302

(59.1 %) Private secondary products 4,027

4,288

6.5 % Mutual fund products 7,110

9,975

40.3 % Other products 679

1,233

81.7 % Total transaction value 14,996

16,798

12.0 %

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2023

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 170,571

-

-

170,571 Recurring service fees 192,708

-

-

192,708 Performance-based income 3,430

-

-

3,430 Other service fees 58,480

-

14,386

72,866 Total revenues from others 425,189

-

14,386

439,575 Revenues from funds Gopher manages:













One-time commissions 3,462

2,434

-

5,896 Recurring service fees 107,545

175,927

-

283,472 Performance-based income 52,457

27,868

-

80,325 Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 163,464

206,229

-

369,693 Total revenues 588,653

206,229

14,386

809,268 Less: VAT related surcharges (1,758)

(1,023)

(3,014)

(5,795) Net revenues 586,895

205,206

11,372

803,473 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager compensation (143,116)

(5,619)

-

(148,735) Other compensations (139,903)

(71,535)

(9,933)

(221,371) Total compensation and benefits (283,019)

(77,154)

(9,933)

(370,106) Selling expenses (71,999)

(21,291)

(3,379)

(96,669) General and administrative expenses (28,789)

(11,371)

(5,540)

(45,700) Reversal of credit losses 3,175

834

1,689

5,698 Other operating expenses (6,938)

(258)

(23,601)

(30,797) Government subsidies 5,168

7,812

4

12,984 Total operating costs and expenses (382,402)

(101,428)

(40,760)

(524,590) Income (loss) from operations 204,493

103,778

(29,388)

278,883

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2022

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 81,154

-

-

81,154 Recurring service fees 193,379

-

-

193,379 Performance-based income 142,911

-

-

142,911 Other service fees 19,113

-

19,647

38,760 Total revenues from others 436,557

-

19,647

456,204 Revenues from funds Gopher manages:













One-time commissions 11,859

9,296

-

21,155 Recurring service fees 118,871

174,181

-

293,052 Performance-based income 13,868

18,199

-

32,067 Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 144,598

201,676

-

346,274 Total revenues 581,155

201,676

19,647

802,478 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,711)

(1,039)

(3,036)

(6,786) Net revenues 578,444

200,637

16,611

795,692 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager compensation (99,688)

(10,307)

-

(109,995) Other compensations (148,135)

(89,517)

(10,258)

(247,910) Total compensation and benefits (247,823)

(99,824)

(10,258)

(357,905) Selling expenses (52,043)

(4,234)

(3,629)

(59,906) General and administrative expenses (42,754)

(10,029)

(5,424)

(58,207) (Provision for) reversal of credit losses (603)

(227)

10,028

9,198 Other operating expenses (5,516)

(1,270)

(22,849)

(29,635) Government subsidies 5,639

8,885

34

14,558 Total operating costs and expenses (343,100)

(106,699)

(32,098)

(481,897) Income (loss) from operations 235,344

93,938

(15,487)

313,795

Noah Holdings Limited

Supplement Revenue Information for Segment

(unaudited)





Three months ended March 31, 2023



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other Businesses

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

















Revenues:















Mainland China

350,632

122,891

14,386

487,909 Hong Kong

183,064

61,469

-

244,533 Others

54,957

21,869

-

76,826 Total revenues

588,653

206,229

14,386

809,268









Three months ended March 31, 2022



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other Businesses

Total



RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

















Revenues:















Mainland China

425,237

166,774

19,647

611,658 Hong Kong

90,431

11,991

-

102,422 Others

65,487

22,911

-

88,398 Total revenues

581,155

201,676

19,647

802,478

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) [5]

Three months ended





March 31,

March 31,

Change

2022

2023





RMB'000

RMB'000















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 305,242

244,210

(20.0 %) Adjustment for share-based compensation 10,846

(6,189)

N.A. Less: Tax effect of adjustments 2,607

(1,499)

N.A. Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders (non-GAAP) 313,481

239,520

(23.6 %)











Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 38.4 %

30.4 %



Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 39.4 %

29.8 %















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted 4.52

3.51

(22.3 %) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS, diluted 4.65

3.45

(25.8 %)













[5] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any.

