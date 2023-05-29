MediaTek Partners With NVIDIA to Provide Full-Scale Product Roadmap to the Automotive Industry

Integrating new NVIDIA GPU chiplet into the MediaTek Dimensity Auto platform provides the most advanced AI, connectivity and computing capabilities for next-generation smart cabins

TAIPEI, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced a partnership with NVIDIA to deliver a complete range of in-vehicle AI cabin solutions for the next generation of software-defined vehicles. The collaboration combines the strength of each company's automotive portfolios to deliver the most compelling solutions for state-of-the-art connected cars.

MediaTek Dimensity Auto (PRNewswire)

"NVIDIA is a world-renowned pioneer and industry leader in AI and computing. With this partnership, our collaborative vision is to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next generation of intelligent, always-connected vehicles," said Rick Tsai, Vice Chairman and CEO of MediaTek. "Through this special collaboration with NVIDIA, we will together be able to offer a truly unique platform for the compute intensive, software-defined vehicle of the future."

"AI and accelerated computing are fueling the transformation of the entire auto industry," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "The combination of MediaTek's industry-leading SoC and NVIDIA's GPU and AI software technologies will enable new user experiences, enhanced safety and new connected services for all vehicle segments, from luxury to mainstream."

Through this collaboration, MediaTek will develop automotive SoCs integrating a new NVIDIA GPU chiplet with NVIDIA AI and graphics IP. Chiplets are connected by an ultra-fast and coherent chiplet interconnect technology.

MediaTek's smart cabin solutions will run NVIDIA DRIVE OS, DRIVE IX, CUDA and TensorRT software technologies — delivering a full range of AI cabin and cockpit functions with cutting-edge graphics, AI, safety and security features.

MediaTek will work with NVIDIA to deliver automotive solutions that surpass the industry's growing needs and demands while posing a significant market opportunity for the companies. According to Gartner®, the total addressable market for infotainment and instrument cluster SoCs used within vehicles will reach $12 billion in 2023.1

By tapping NVIDIA's core expertise in AI, cloud, graphics technology and software, and pairing with NVIDIA ADAS solutions, MediaTek can bolster the capabilities of its comprehensive Dimensity Auto platform, which leverages the company's expertise in mobile computing, high-speed connectivity, entertainment and extensive Android ecosystem, to deliver an all-around smarter in-vehicle experience.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

For further information, contact:

MediaTek Press Office:

PR@mediatek.com

Kevin Keating

+1- 206-321-7295

10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA

1 Gartner, Forecast Analysis: Automotive Semiconductors, Worldwide, 2021-2031, January 18, 2023; Table 1 - Automotive Semiconductor Forecast by Application (Billions of U.S. Dollars)

Calculation performed by NVIDIA based on Gartner research. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MediaTek Inc.