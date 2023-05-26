Quibim, a company leveraging artificial intelligence to improve cancer diagnostics, makes key move into U.S. by hiring Boston-based chief medical officer

More patients will soon benefit from ability of A.I. tech to highlight lesions and to provide better data to physicians

BOSTON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catching cancer earlier and achieving more accurate initial diagnostics are two of the key benefits of breakthrough artificial intelligence technology that a European company is now bringing to U.S. patients. For Quibim, a leading provider of imaging technology in the E.U., that path began with the recent approval they received from the U.S. FDA to apply their patented A.I. powered technology to domestic prostate cancer diagnostics.

(PRNewswire)

More patients will soon benefit from ability of A.I. tech to highlight lesions and to provide better data to physicians

With today's announcement of bringing on their first U.S.-based chief medical officer, that path has now led the A.I.-driven company to Boston's hub of medical talent.

Widely sought-after oncology leader Dr. Glen J. Weiss, MD, MBA, will serve as the chief medical officer for Quibim as the company expands its relationships with hospitals and life science companies across the U.S.

The move signals a key juncture in the proliferation and mainstreaming of A.I.-based technology into the U.S. patient experience. As an established and major European A.I.-based imaging provider, Quibim has played a vital role in enhancing clinical trial design, optimizing drug development, and managing large volumes of imaging data while creating new predictive imaging biomarker panels that benefit patients, providers, and companies alike.

Now, the company is seeking to broaden those impacts in the U.S. with a chief medical officer at the helm who has deep ties to Massachusetts. While the company will maintain its U.S. headquarters in New York, Boston is among the markets where the company anticipates increased adoption of its A.I driven imaging technology platforms, including "QP-Prostate®".

According to data adapted from the American Cancer Society and other sources by Cancer.net , prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, except for skin cancer.

Weiss is a former Harvard Medical School faculty member and was a Director of Phase I Clinical Research at Beth Israel Medical Center (BIDMC), and an associate member of the BIDMC Cancer Research Institute.

Weiss' background encompasses over 100 phase 1-3 oncology studies and significant experience in biomarker/translational research studies. He has published more than 300 peer-reviewed articles and abstracts in journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Clinical Oncology, Lancet Oncology, Nature Communications, Clinical Cancer Research, and Cancer Cell.

"Quibim is revolutionizing medical imaging and advancing personalized medicine," said Angel Alberich-Bayarri, CEO at Quibim. "Dr. Weiss' expertise and visionary approach will greatly contribute to our mission, and we look forward to the exciting opportunities and achievements that lie ahead for our company."

Quibim's medical division incorporates innovative tools into imaging software and data extraction analytics, as well as into therapy effectiveness assessment specifically by enabling "lesion highlighting" and "volumetric data analysis".

Quibim aspires to be the go-to provider and category leader in predictive imaging biomarkers, novel diagnostics, and IP development for personalized medicine imaging solutions. The hiring of Dr. Weiss marks a significant milestone in Quibim's growth and development in the U.S. – positioning the company for substantial expansion in research exploration, collaboration, and business development.

As CMO, Dr. Weiss will lead Quibim's medical division, providing strategic guidance on personalized medicine, scientific development of platforms, and clinical applications.

"I can envision a future where medical imaging evolves from a diagnostic tool to a dynamic theranostic for clinical drug development," said Dr. Weiss. "Harmonization of medical solutions, particularly in imaging, to enhance real-world evidence interpretation and clinical trial reporting is critical. Quibim has mastered this."

About Quibim

Quibim—with offices in New York (United States), Cambridge (UK), and Valencia, Madrid, and Barcelona (Spain)—was born from the ambition of transforming imaging into a catalyst for precision health. They do this by designing pioneering tools that unlock imaging data to improve patient outcomes. The brand is linked to company values, based on a deep understanding of the modern science of imaging data and finding a way to transform this data into actionable predictions. To achieve this, Quibim partners with top-tier biopharma companies to detect pathologies early and to predict outcomes in oncology/immunotherapy, immunology, inflammation, and neurology using MRI, CT, and PET imaging, leading to new regulatory cleared Medical Devices marketed to healthcare providers. The company is specialized in the development of AI models created by the use of real-world evidence (RWE) projects and biopharma partners to extract new insights from images; thereby developing novel quantitative imaging biomarkers to deeply analyze disease mechanisms, advance drug development, and monitor treatment progress using a whole-body approach.

Media Contact:

Hallie Kogelschatz

hallie@sharkandminnow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quibim