New Mexico Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from southern New Mexico schools will have an opportunity to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Steve Bowen prepares for a spacewalk in the International Space Station's Quest airlock during Expedition 69. (PRNewswire)

The Earth-to-space call will air live at 11:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday, May 30, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Frank Rubio will answer prerecorded questions from students through a collaboration with the New Mexico Museum of Space History. The museum is dedicated to telling the story of space exploration and has engaged several school districts in southern New Mexico to participate in the downlink. The museum's educators traveled to each district and presented information about the space station and its Expedition 69 crew, then worked with the students to develop the questions posed to the astronauts.

For more than 22 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations aboard the International Space Station benefit people on Earth and set the groundwork for future exploration. As part of Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

