Hyundai Title Sponsors the Seventh Annual National Salute to America's Heroes' Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami

World-Class Hyundai Air & Sea Show Takes Place Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-28

Hyundai Donates $50,000 to Folds of Honor

Hyundai was Recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer from VIQTORY and named a "Best for Vets Employer" by Military Times

MIAMI, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai returns to Miami Beach for the seventh year this Memorial Day weekend May 27-28, 2023. The patriotic two-day event is designed to pay tribute and honor military and first responders and includes the Hyundai Air & Sea Show®, U.S. Army SaluteFest™, Music Explosion™ presented by Hyundai, and a display village with interactive exhibits, simulators, and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America, Oswaldo Perez, U.S. Marine Corporal, Diane D. Nemecek, Senior Director, Folds of Honor, José Muñoz, President and Global Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor Company, and President and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America pictured with the Perez Marin family, Folds of Honor Scholarship recipients during the check presentation at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Miami on May 26, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Since its debut in 2017, the National Salute to America's Heroes has become the largest U.S. Military celebration and remembrance event during Memorial Day weekend and is a part of Hyundai's long-term commitment to supporting the U.S. military. As a part of this commitment and for a second year in a row, Hyundai will be donating $50,000 to Folds of Honor to provide scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

"We're proud to support the U.S. military and honor America's greatest heroes as a partner of the National Salute to America's Heroes since 2017," said Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "At Hyundai, we all share the greatest respect, admiration and appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices of the men and women in our nation's armed services."

"Thanks to the support of Hyundai, we are able to create a national signature event that honors and pays its respects to the men and women of our military and first responders," said Mickey Markoff, executive producer, Hyundai Air & Sea Show. "There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our military, first responders, and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom."

National Salute to America's Heroes Event Details

The National Salute to America's Heroes is anchored by the Hyundai Air & Sea Show®, The Greatest Show Above the Earth™, showcasing the men, women, technology and equipment of all five branches of the U.S. military, police, firefighter and first responder agencies. This two-day spectacular event on Memorial Day Weekend features the Cigarette offshore powerboat racing exhibition, ThunderCats Racing Exhibition, extreme water sports, the FPL Display Village, USA Boxing Exhibition and more, all on the beautiful shores of Miami Beach.

This year, The National Salute to America's Heroes™, in collaboration with the U.S. Army, proudly presents the U.S. Army SaluteFest™, a spectacular addition to the Hyundai Air & Sea Show®. U.S. Army SaluteFest™, which takes place on Saturday, May 27, will feature four musical acts including platinum-selling country music star Chris Janson, viral singing sensation JVKE, platinum-selling Latin Pop music singer NATTI NATASHA, and country music artist BRELAND. The event will be hosted by former football player Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, a four-time All-Pro tight end. The U.S. Army SaluteFest™ will feature an interactive Display Village, a mesmerizing drone show, and a fireworks extravaganza. Attendees can also expect to see the U.S. Army's top technology, innovations, and career opportunities on display.

After the Hyundai Air & Sea Show® on Sunday, May 28 the stage in the LiquorSplit Beach Club will be transformed for the Music Explosion™ presented by Hyundai featuring country music stars Big & Rich. In addition, there will be performances by U.S. Military Bands culminating with the spectacular Veterans Florida Fireworks Extravaganza.

The FPL Display Village is over four city blocks long of interactive displays along Ocean Drive centered on Lummus Park and will include the Hyundai Hangar, a patriotically inspired consumer lounge honoring the military and first responders located between 12th and 13th Street, featuring the 2023 IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, a collaborative chalkboard memorial wall for messages to family and friends who have served and other interactive activities and themed giveaways. The 2023 Hyundai Tucson PHEV and Santa Fe PHEV will also be displayed outside the hangar. Hyundai will also have several other activations throughout the area featuring a specially wrapped Hyundai Tucson, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe and Palisade honoring the branches of the military and first responders.

Hyundai's Military Support

Hyundai shows its support for the U.S. Military with its Stars and Stripes employee resource group created to honor veterans, military service members and their families within the company. In addition, Hyundai's Veteran Employment Transition program actively recruits military veterans for Hyundai dealership parts and service positions. The company allows veterans free access to its factory training centers both in-person and via online courses throughout the United States where they can jump-start their automotive career even before their separation from the military.

Hyundai also offers discounts for eligible active duty, reservist/National Guard veteran, and retired U.S. military personnel through its special military program. Hyundai offers a $500 incentive to military and first responders on all its vehicles. For additional details, please visit Hyundai Military Program and Hyundai First Responders Program.

Hyundai has also been recognized as a 2023 Military Friendly® Employer from VIQTORY (an honor Hyundai has received ten times) for being a company that hires, retains, promotes and supports military veterans in addition to being named a "Best for Vets Employer" by Military Times.

About National Salute to America's Heroes

The National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai is a nationwide two-day celebration held on Miami Beach, Florida featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, Music Explosion presented by Hyundai, U.S. Army SaluteFest, and Salute 365 initiative. Held Memorial Day Weekend, Hyundai Air & Sea Show focuses on honoring and paying tribute to the military and first responders who protect the freedoms of all Americans and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice. For more information and to view the promotional video, please visit, www.USAsalute.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

