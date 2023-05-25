Powered by Streann!! Herflix launches a Premium movie platform for women

MIAMI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Streann Media, the most innovative streaming platform in the world, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of Herflix, a streaming app exclusively designed for women. Herflix aims to provide a unique and inclusive entertainment experience that caters to the diverse interests and preferences of women around the world.

With the rapid growth of the streaming market and the increasing demand for content tailored to specific audiences, Herflix is a platform that celebrates and elevates women's voices and stories. Streann built the content app positioned as a one-stop destination for women seeking engaging, thought-provoking, and entertaining content that resonates with their experiences.

Herflix offers an extensive library of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content, carefully curated to reflect a wide range of genres and themes. From uplifting stories of female triumph and empowerment to gripping dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies, Herflix ensures that every viewer finds something to suit their tastes. The streaming company has secured agreements with Hollywood Studios, Sony Pictures, Paramount, Universal, WB, A24, Lionsgate and MGM, to feature content on Herflix via Streann.

"I am excited to bring the power of Streann technology to women all over the world. We believe that every woman deserves a streaming platform designed specifically for her, offering a unique and empowering entertainment experience. With Herflix, we're not just redefining the way women consume content, but we're revolutionizing the way they feel represented, inspired, and connected. Welcome to a world where women's voices are celebrated, stories are amplified, and empowerment knows no bounds. Get ready to stream, connect, and thrive like never before," commented Adriana Shaw, President, and Founder of Herflix.

"We are thrilled to introduce Herflix, a platform that not only entertains but also empowers women by showcasing their stories and experiences," said Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media. "Herflix is a testament to the growth of niche OTT services."

Streann will be adding several unique features designed to enhance the user experience, including integration with ChatGPT. Herflix users will enjoy personalized chat conversations based on AI (tell me more about the movie, artist, etc) and User Generated Content with vertical scrolling experience like TikTok. The app will also encourage community engagement through interactive features, allowing users to connect, share recommendations, and participate in discussions.

Herflix was present at the Cannes Film Festival, where it live-streamed exclusively "The Better World Foundation Red Carpet & Gala" with Streann's disruptive features. Herflix is available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Web, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV, ensuring accessibility and convenience for viewers worldwide.

About Streann

Streann Media provides a comprehensive suite of ownership-centric products that empower content creators and media companies to easily produce, distribute, engage, and monetize live-streaming content on any screen. With Streann suite of tools, including a browser-based content creation platform, a multi-camera streaming app, and an OTT platform builder, Streann offers an end-to-end solution for content success implementation, simplifying the workflow and reducing the need for multiple vendors. By taking a decentralized approach to content management, Streann enables users to take ownership of their content and data and build their own media empires with ease. Established in Miami, Florida, the company has won multiple industry awards, has millions of active users, and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, visit www.streann.com.

