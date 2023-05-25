Alviere & Array Partner to Enable Financial Wellness and Education Tools in Enterprise Embedded Finance Platform

Alviere Expands Robust Partner Ecosystem with Access to Credit & Identity Monitoring Capabilities

DENVER, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alviere , the leading global embedded finance platform, is proud to announce that it is partnering with Array to offer Alviere's enterprise clients customizable digital credit and identity tools to increase digital engagement, generate revenue, and help end customers own their financial future.

Alviere enables enterprises worldwide to offer financial products to their customers, partners, and employees. With the Alviere HIVE technology platform, organizations can enable an extensive range of financial products including virtual bank accounts, branded cards, global money transfers, payments, and web3 services. By integrating new features from partners into its platform, Alviere HIVE provides a single, integrated platform experience under one Master Services Agreement. In addition to Array, the HIVE platform combines proprietary technology across a vast, integrated partner ecosystem that includes Atomic, Cognito, ComplyAdvantage, Mastercard, Melissa, Mitek, Moody's, Plaid, TabaPay, and Visa, among others.

Many consumers want to improve their financial wellness, but don't know where to start. Through the Alviere and Array integration, credit monitoring and identity protection tools are now seamlessly integrated in an enterprise's financial experience to help keep their customers in control of their credit. This partnership with Array ensures that Alviere continually delivers on a roadmap of compelling financial wellness features that increase consumer engagement in existing apps, websites, or experiences offered by enterprise clients.

"As financial technology innovators, we believe consumers should have access to their financial information when, how, and with the company they want," said Alviere co-founder and CEO, Yuval Brisker. "Alviere is excited to partner with Array to deliver on that promise with educational and revenue-driving tools to keep consumers in control of their credit and identity, whether they choose to bank with their employer or their favorite brand."

"At Array, our vision is to empower every individual to own their financial future through access to the right data and tools—at the right time," said Martin Toha, Founder and CEO of Array. "Unifying financial experiences in a single digital experience has a powerful impact on consumers' day-to-day lives. We are thrilled to help Alviere and its clients build enduring trust with customers by offering streamlined financial management on the HIVE platform."

Alviere

Alviere's end-to-end financial technology platform allows any organization to seamlessly embed financial products and services into existing and new offerings. Alviere's platform offers an extensive range of configurable, branded financial products and services, including current accounts, savings, card issuance, the broadest array of payment options, global money transfers, and web3 services. As the first fully regulated financial institution in the embedded finance industry, Alviere prioritizes regulatory compliance, security, and fraud prevention. To find out how Alviere can enable your business to power the financial needs and aspirations of your customers, visit alviere.com .

Array

Array fuels financial progress for many of the world's leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands with a suite of private-label fintech solutions that can be easily embedded. Array drives engagement and revenue for our clients by helping them stand out in a crowded market and forge deeper relationships with their customers. More than a suite of products, we're building a platform to help consumers own their financial future.

Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha and Phillip Zedalis. Key investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more visit array.com.

