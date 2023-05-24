Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning Trumpeter & Composer KEYON HARROLD on Friday June 9 at 7:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Trumpeter Keyon Harrold won wide acclaim for his trumpet performances in Don Cheadle's Miles Davis biopic "Miles Ahead". The NEW YORK TIMES calls Harrold "a scorching trumpeter" while ALL ABOUT JAZZ describes him as "a serious player among equals." Tickets for KEYON HARROLD and his Acclaimed Quintet at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday June 9 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning Trumpeter and Composer KEYON HARROLD and his Acclaimed Quintet at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday June 9 at 7:30 P.M. Keyon Harrold has received wide critical acclaim for his skill as a trumpeter and composer, while Wynton Marsalis calls him "the future of the trumpet."

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Trumpeter KEYON HARROLD returns to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday June 9 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

"The future of the trumpet," says WYNTON MARSALIS .

"The Mugician (Sony Legacy) is a collection of thoughtful and wide-ranging compositions… "

— ROLLING STONE (Album Review of 'The Mugician')

"A superb release"

— LONDON JAZZ NEWS (Album Review of 'The Mugician')

"Just as Davis broke down musical boundaries throughout his career, Harrold works to bridge genre gaps here, crafting expansive, often cinematic soundscapes…"

— ALLMUSIC

KEYON HARROLD's most recent critically acclaimed album The Mugician is sweeping and cinematic, drawing on elements of Jazz, Classical, Rock, Blues & Hip Hop to create something uniquely modern, unmistakably American. Guests, including Pharoahe Monch, Gary Clark Jr., Big K.R.I.T., Georgia Anne Muldrow and Robert Glasper, add to the record's eclectic nature, but it ultimately triumphs as a unified, cohesive whole because of Harrold's virtuosic skill as a trumpeter and songwriter.

Keyon Harrold grew up one of 16 children in a family that prioritized music and community across generations. Culture shock hit Harrold hard at 18, when he left Ferguson for New York City to enroll in The New School. In New York, he landed his first major gig with Common, an experience which he says broadened his musical horizons beyond Jazz to include Funk, Afrobeat, R&B, and Hip Hop. Soon he was performing with stars like Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, Eminem, Maxwell, and Anthony Hamilton.

Keyon Harrold has also performed, recorded or toured with Dr. Lonnie Smith, David Sanborn, Joss Stone, Gregory Porter, Billy Harper (The Cookers), Terrace Martin, Herbie Hancock, Maurice Brown, Eric Krasno, Karl Denson and many others.

The Keyon Harrold Quintet includes Acclaimed Jazz Guitarist NIR FELDER who GLIDE MAGAZINE calls the "Next Big Jazz Guitarist"; Bassist BURNISS TRAVIS whose credits include performing and recording with Robert Glasper and Esperanza Spalding; Renowned Drummer CHARLES HAYNES who MODERN DRUMMER calls "A true drumming multi-talent" and who has toured the globe performing with Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, and Queen Latifah; and Prolific Pianist JAHARI STAMPLEY who has toured with Legendary Bassist Stanley Clarke.

SHEMEKIA COPELAND Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 42 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 36 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 400+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for KEYON HARROLD at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday June 9 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club