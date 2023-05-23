New Limited-Edition Lime Flavor Kickstarts a "Summer of Whipshots"

New "Whip it, Beaches" marketing campaign featuring Cardi B showcases brand's usage on summer-inspired cocktails

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) today announced that Whipshots™, the groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream, has launched a new limited-edition Lime flavor just in time for summer. Lime joins the boozy whipped cream's existing lineup of Vanilla, Mocha, and Caramel. On shelves in select retail locations now and online starting June 14, new Lime adds a fruity and flavorful twist to any drink, dessert, or beachside bash and ushers in a "Summer of Whipshots."

Lime Whipshots joins the party as the boozy whipped cream's signature summer flavor following the success of Whipshots' first limited-edition Peppermint launch in November 2022. Kicking off the brand's new Lime flavor, Whipshots introduces their "Whip It, Beaches" campaign featuring partner and global icon, Cardi B. The campaign assets include a :30 second video and series of imagery demonstrating Whipshots as the drink of the summer centered around Cardi on a beach in a whipped cream inspired bathing suit and signature sunglasses. The new content was unveiled at a private event hosted by Cardi B in Santa Monica, and ultimately showcases Whipshots as a versatile and innovative offering in any season while growing the brand's iconic portfolio with the new tasty and tropical flavor.

"We are thrilled to dive headfirst into the 'Summer of Whipshots' with Lime as the latest flavor in our Whipshots family," says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "Having recently surpassed two million cans sold, Whipshots continues to offer consumers a fun and innovative way to celebrate all year."

Whipshots recently received a "Rising Star Award" in Beverage Dynamics' 2023 Growth Brands Awards and four medals in the 2023 DB & SB Spring Blind Tasting as part of the Global Spirits Masters Competition. In addition to Lime, Whipshots' lineup includes Vanilla, Mocha, and Caramel. Whipshots has 10% Alc./Vol, does not require refrigeration, and is available at select retailers nationwide and online at Whipshots.com, powered by The Spirits Network.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating behavior-changing products and technologies. Together with its retail partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots easily accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About Whipshots™

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots™ is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. Whipshots is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and the Rising Star Growth Brand in the 2023 Beverage Dynamics Growth Brand Awards, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots™, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona® Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning 8 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

